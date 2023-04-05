WILLCOX – Twelve schools brought their top golfers to compete in the Sandy Cook Golf Invitational at Twin Lakes Golf Course.
The 18-hole invitational with a single round back-nine qualifier was played on Friday, March 31.
Golfers teed off at 10 a.m. on a crisp, clear mornin, with low winds. The municipal golf course is in great shape coming out of winter.
The Tucson Mica Mountain Thunderbolts won the tournament with a score of 330.
The Willcox Cowboys took second place with 389.
Sophomore Landon Ward shot a 90 and his brother Trevor a 97, leading all Willcox golfers. Landon placed in the top 10 individually.
The Cowboys are coached by Leisha Smyer, and assisted by last year’s head coach Eric Hjalmarson, a reversal of roles from the 2022 season.
“It went fantastic, we had 12 teams competing,” Smyer said. “This is one of the best invitationals that’s put on around our area. Everybody likes to come here. We had one person from Willcox finish eighth out of 60 kids, which is fantastic. Our team placed second place out of 12 teams. It was a beautiful day and I think everybody had a great time.”
Willcox has four experienced seniors on the team, Jarren Friend, George Tapia, Keith Landry Jr. and Jacob Encinas. Junior Kameron VanRenen returned and three talented sophomores, the Ward brothers and Travis Larson round out the team.
The invitational is named after Sandy Cook, a long-time community member who was a constant supporter of the sport and an avid golfer.
“She spent many years in our community, very involved, she used to play golf in the women’s league herself and this tournament is dedicated to her,” Smyer said. “I think this tournament’s been going on 17 or 18 years in honor of her. She was very well known in our community and did a lot for it, and a golfer herself, and so this tournament is just, you know, paying their respects back to her.”
Next home match at Twin Lakes for the Cowboys is April 19, at 10 a.m.
“We end our season in Florence, Tucson, and then Benson on May 2. For Benson it’s their invitational, which will be a bigger one, there will be several teams there,” Smyer said.
The Benson Golf Invitational is at San Pedro Golf Course starting at 10 a.m.
Jim and Kathy Cook provided the hot dogs and burgers for the event and the Willcox Women’s Golf League supplied food and snackss.
Twin Lakes Golf Course and Country Club is located at 1000 S. Rex Allen Jr. Drive. The nine-hole course is owned and operated by the city of Willcox. It’s an easy-to-walk public course with a driving range and pro shop. Call 520-384-2720 for information.
