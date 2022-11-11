WILLCOX— A trip to the 2A state football semifinals will be on the line Friday when the fourth-seeded Willcox Cowboys (9-2) champions of the San Pedro Region, take on the fifth-seeded Holbrook Roadrunners (11-0), champions of the 2A Little Colorado Region.

Kickoff for Friday’s game in Willcox is 7 p.m.

