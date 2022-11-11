WILLCOX— A trip to the 2A state football semifinals will be on the line Friday when the fourth-seeded Willcox Cowboys (9-2) champions of the San Pedro Region, take on the fifth-seeded Holbrook Roadrunners (11-0), champions of the 2A Little Colorado Region.
Kickoff for Friday’s game in Willcox is 7 p.m.
Willcox and Holbrook met last year in the first round of the 2A state playoffs in Willcox. The Cowboys prevailed 42-32, advancing to the second round where they were defeated by top-seeded Parker
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2A All San Pedro Region honors were handed out and Willcox had an impressive showing. The awards are voted on by coaches in the region.
Cowboys head coach Eric Hjalmarson, who took over in 2020, was named the 2A San Pedro Region Coach of the Year.
Willcox standout running back Cristian Pando was named Region Player of the Year. He’s scored 30 touchdowns, tops in Cochise County, and has rushed for 1,504 yards.
Ayden Fuentes was named Region Offensive Player of the Year. Fuentes has rushed for 1,348 yards on 122 carries.
Willcox senior Mikey Martinez is the Region Defensive Player of the Year.
The Cowboys represented a good chunk of the All Region First Team. Honored were defensive backs Alec Fuentes and Kash Macumber; defensive lineman Travis Larson; linebackers Martinez and Evann Truschke; long snapper Ed Tingle; offensive linemen Tingle and Martinez; offensive utility/flex player Ayden Fuentes; and Pando, running back and punt returner.
All Region second team included defensive backs Remington Todd and Landon Ward, defensive lineman Jose Arriquives, offensive lineman Darrek Lee, punter Ayden Fuentes, and receivers/tight ends Josiah Sheats and Seth Verdugo.
Honorable mentions went to defensive linemen David Allred and Christian Teeters.
Fans planning on attending Friday’s game need to be aware there is no cash box office at these Arizona Interscholastic Association games. All tickets need to be purchased online, in advance, no exceptions. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for students with school identification. Only AIA issued passes are allowed.
The winner of the Willcox-Holbrook game will play the winner of the top-seeded Pima versus eighth-seeded Camp Verde Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mesa Westwood High School in the state semifinals.
Buena at Ironwood Ridge
Buena closed out its season Thursday night at Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge. A brief recap of Thursday’s game can be found online. A complete game recap will be in the Sunday edition.
Vista Grande at Douglas
The Douglas Bulldogs hosted the Casa Grande Vista Grande Spartans Thursday on Senior Night.
A brief recap of Thursday’s game can be found online. A complete game recap will be in the Sunday edition.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten contributed to this article.
