WILLCOX − The first game of the season ends in the win column for the Willcox Cowboys football team with the defeat of the Gilbert Christian Knights 39-14 on Friday, Aug. 26.

The Cowboys were bucking to go, having had a zero week bye week, with most county teams a week into the season.

