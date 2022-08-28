There's no place to go for Gilbert Christian quarterback Zach Hohmann as Willcox defenders Evann Truschke (56), Christian Teeters (73) and Cristian Pando (10), swarmed all night in their first game of the season.
Willcox's Ayden Fuentes runs over Knights defenders.
HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW
Willcox's Remington Todd clears the way for fullback Christian Pando against the Gilbert Christian Knights.
HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW
WILLCOX − The first game of the season ends in the win column for the Willcox Cowboys football team with the defeat of the Gilbert Christian Knights 39-14 on Friday, Aug. 26.
The Cowboys were bucking to go, having had a zero week bye week, with most county teams a week into the season.
The 2A Knights were coming off a win in their first game last week against Santa Cruz Valley in Eloy.
With 6:36 left in the first quarter the Cowboys scored on a third-and goal situation with Cristian Pando crashing into the endzone. The extra point attempt failed, and the score was 6-0.
In the second quarter, on the first Cowboys possession, on third and five, quarterback Kash Macumber faked to Pando then pitched to Ayden Fuentes, who reversed field and dashed to the touchdown from midfield.
Another failed extra point with 8:31 left in the half and Willcox led 12-0.
In the next Knights possession their drive was squashed. Remington Todd stopped running back Sam Web in the backfield for a loss of 2 on the first down, then on second down Todd intercepted a pass.
The Cowboys continued to add to their lead with Fuentes scoring and Pando adding the conversion. With 5:42 left in the half, Cowboys were up 20-0.
The Knights scored first in the second half on a touchdown pass by Bennet Juve and a good extra point with 9:54 left in the third quarter.
Pando scored again for Willcox, and the extra point made the score 27-7
Webb scored for Gilbert Christian with 40 seconds left in the third quarter. A successful extra point kick and the score was 20-14.
With 5:55 remaining in the game Pando scored again, the 2-point conversion failed, Willcox led 32-14.
A fumble recovery by David Allred with 3:24, compounded by a personal foul for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Knights deflated their momentum.
Fuentes scored with. 2:34 left in the game, and a good extra point put the game out for reach for the Knights.
Cowboys coach Eric Hjalmarson was “OK,” with the team’s performance, but said, “We’re out of shape, we’re going to have to work out hard, we’re gonna work out a little bit more Monday morning, so we’ll have the kids come in at 6 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.”
In a game that saw a lot of rushing, “that’s kind of the football that we play,” Hjalmarson said, “not many long runs, I was little bit disappointed, that just shows you we gotta get better, there’s a lot of room for improving, there’s a lot of room to grow.”
The Cowboys travel to Benson to take on the 3A Bobcats on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.
