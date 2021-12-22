ELFRIDA — The Willcox Cowboys won their fifth straight game and handed the Valley Union Blue Devils their 10th straight loss Dec. 16 with a 55-26 win in the G. Dale Mortenson Gymnasium.
This game was all Willcox as the Cowboys jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Behind the scoring of 6-foot-7 senior Kendrick Lunt’s eight points and sophomore Lane Whetten’s seven points, the Cowboys cruised to a 20-4 first quarter lead.
Jacob Kauffman’s seven points in the second quarter followed by Lunt’s and Whetten’s four points gave the Cowboys a 37-8 lead at the half.
In the third quarter Valley Union outscored Willcox 15-8 as Gio Ruiz nailed two 3-pointers for the Blue Devils. Sid Livington and Cody Pena each had one as the Cowboys led 45-23 going into the final quarter.
Lunt led Willcox in scoring with 19 points. Whetten followed with 14 and Kauffman contributed nine.
Ruiz’s nine points led the Blue Devils while Cody Pena followed with five.
Willcox coach Paul McInnes felt his team played a solid game against Valley Union.
“We came out from the start and played the way we wanted to,” he said. “We’re not here to embarrass anybody, just play hard. I liked our ball movement tonight.”
He said Lunt and Whetten played well for Willcox. Lunt had an unofficial six blocks.
“He had some nice blocks and key rebounds for us,” McInnes said of Lunt. “I like where this team is at right now. We’re off to a great start. We’re feeling confident. We understand that we need to get better. The meat of our schedule is in January.”
Valley Union coach Brandon Evans said that while this was another loss, he is seeing improvement.
“We still short some key players,” he said. “We should get a few more back after Christmas which should help.”
The Cowboys return to the court Jan. 5 to host Miami. Valley Union returns to the court Jan. 6 for a road game at Duncan before hosting Cibecue Jan. 7.
