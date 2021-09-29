Cowboys set up southern Arizona soccer showdown

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
WILLOX — A strong run of recent performances and an unblemished 2A South Region record has given the Willcox Cowboys an opportunity to prove they’re the best soccer team in the south.
Their upcoming Oct. 7 showdown at unbeaten Tucson St. Augustine will put the winner in sole possession of the region lead and provide an inside track for the guaranteed state tournament berth that comes with it.
“We have a young team, and it’s coming along and will be a good team at the end of the year,” coach Juan Rodriguez said.
The Cowboys were league co-champions last year with a 7-1 mark, but lost the best overall record tiebreaker to co-champ Bisbee because of a tougher regular season. The Bisbee Pumas received the 2A South’s lone playoff berth.
Willcox, 3-0 in region play, is on a similar path this season, but is sharing the region lead with 3-0 St Augustine. The struggling Pumas are 0-3 after falling at Willcox 3-1 on Thursday, Sept. 23. Junior winger Alexis Hernandez scored twice at a new position after a move from defensive midfielder by Rodriguez.
“I needed more explosiveness from the right wing, and he’s the one I can move around where I need him,” Rodriguez said.
Young players have stepped up on the back line to compensate for Hernandez’s absence, including junior Ulises Izazaga and sophomore Jibron Oscar.
The coach’s sons, junior defender Johann Rodriguez and senior goalie Juan Rodriguez, have keyed the defensive presence. Senior striker Francisco Felix has roamed free on the front end to score in victories against Benson and Bisbee and two at Patagonia.
Even in a 3-0 defeat at defending champion Blue Ridge on Saturday, the defense performed well despite a barrage of goal attempts from a team that have mercy-ruled the Cowboys 8-0 in the past two seasons.
Blue Ridge led just 1-0 at the half.
“We had a plan, and we did it good,” Rodriguez said, “and we just tired out a little at the end.”
The meeting at St. Augustine (4-0-1 overall) will pit a seasoned Willcox program against a former perennial also-ran, which lost 5-1 and 6-1 to the Cowboys last year.
“When we saw them last year, I knew they had some young kids with a lot of talent, and I knew they were going to be good,” Rodriguez said, “and it looks like it’s turning out really good for them.”
