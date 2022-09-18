The Willcox Cowboys ran into an immovable object on Friday, the Morenci Wildcats front line, in a 21-14 loss in Morenci.
The loss was Willcox’s first of the season and Morenci’s fourth straight win.
The game between two rushing teams came down to a battle of linesmen, with the Wildcats defense able to penetrate enough to stop the Cowboys’ star running duo from their typical 100-yard rushing performances.
Willcox had possession first and predictably began their rushing game up the middle. Unlike previous games the Cowboys found themselves with no gains, and punted away from the 35 yard line, where they had started from.
Morenci took over and effectively moved the ball upfield with a series of drives up the middle.
On a fourth and six at the 24-yard line Morenci went for it. Patrick Chaves scored on a run up the middle with 3:52 left in the first quarter. The conversion failed, the score was 6-0
Morenci scored again at the start of the second quarter on a 35-yard pass play, the 2-point conversion was good, and Morenci led 14-0
In the third quarter, an interception by Ayden Fuentes turned the ball over to the Cowboys, who began a grueling drive upfield against a relentless Wildcat defense. The drive ended on a Cristian Pando run into the end zone from 5 yards out.
Fuentes was good on the extra point and with 2:55 left in the third quarter, Willcox was back in it, 14-7.
Morenci scored seconds into the fourth quarter to lead 21-7.
The Cowboys, facing a fourth and four at their 30 with 1:20 left in the game, called a time out.
In a ground game that had quickly eaten up the clock all night, with just over a minute left, the Cowboys connected on a Kash Macumber to Josia Sheats 75-yard pass play for a score. The Fuentes kick was good to set the final score at 21-14
Morenci outran the Cowboys, and held them to 76 total rushing yards. Fuentes had 20 and Pando 56. Willcox gained 93 yards passing.
Willcox senior Evann Truschke led both teams in tackles with 14 and Mickey Martinez had 13.
Willcox is 3-1 and remains in first placea in the 2A San Pedro Region. Morenci is 4-0 and has yet to play a 2A Salt Region game.
The Cowboys will face the 2A Pima Roughriders at home on Friday, Sept. 23.
