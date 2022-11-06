WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys came up winners in their first-round game of the 2A state championships, smashing the St. Johns Redskins 49-7.

Fourth-ranked Willcox will take on the No. 5-ranked and undefeated Holbrook Roadrunners from the 2A Little Colorado section. Holbrook went 11-0 in the regular season and beat Phoenix Veritas Prep in the first round.

