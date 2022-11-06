WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys came up winners in their first-round game of the 2A state championships, smashing the St. Johns Redskins 49-7.
Fourth-ranked Willcox will take on the No. 5-ranked and undefeated Holbrook Roadrunners from the 2A Little Colorado section. Holbrook went 11-0 in the regular season and beat Phoenix Veritas Prep in the first round.
Cristian Pando scored from 2 yards out after the Cowboys mounted a 55-yard drive. Ayden Fuentes was good for the extra point and Willcox led 7-0 with 5:40 left in the first quarter.
The Redskins threatened at the 9:04 mark of the second quarter with a field goal attempt from the 8-yard line. Mikey Martinez blocked the kick, and the Cowboys took over deep in their own territory.
With the aid of a 57-yard run by Fuentes, Willcox was quickly within striking distance. Pando scored again from 5 yards out with 7:19 left in the half. The conversion failed and the score was 13-0.
A few seconds later Pando picked up a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown. He added the two-point conversion and the score was 21-0.
The Cowboys scored again with 42 seconds left in the half after taking possession at the Redskin 45. The hurry-up offense produced a 33-yard run by Pando and Fuentes scored from 4 yards out with 10 seconds left in the half. The extra point was good, and Willcox led 28-0.
St. Johns managed to score with 5:55 left in the third quarter, making it a 28-7.
Pando had four touchdowns and rushed for 175 yards in 22 carries, while Fuentes carried 14 times for 178 yards and two TDs.
Willcox senior Martinez led all tacklers with eight, five solo, and a sack for an 8-yard loss.
“They played a tough, physical game, they’re a good team. A young team, but good,” Cowboys coach Eric Hjalmarson said after facing the Redskins.
“I told my players at halftime, ‘you can’t be fooled by the scoreboard, you have to continually get better,’ ” he said. “We need to take care of some things, but these kids are a great bunch of kids. They’re so fun to coach, they’re just good kids.”
The Cowboys enter postseason with a two-home-game advantage, the game against Holbrook is Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Fans should be aware there is no cash box office at these Arizona Interscholastic Association games. All tickets must be purchased online. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students with school identification.
