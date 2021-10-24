If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
MORENCI — The Willcox Cowboys lost their first game of the season Friday, falling to the Morenci Wildcats 27-10.
The Wildcats scored on their first possession for a 7-0 lead.
The Cowboys came back in the second quarter with a field goal by junior Alexis Hernandez to make the score 7-3.
Morenci scored another touchdown and led 14-3 at halftime.
Morenci scored on its first third-quarter possession and after a failed extra-pont attempt led 20-3. Willcox took possession of the football but would return it to the Wildcats on downs. The teams traded possessions and Willcox regained possession of the ball to end the third quarter.
Cowboys junior Cristian Pando scored a touchdown on a rushing play in the fourth quarter and with Hernandez’s point-after good, the score was 20-10.
On their next possession the Wildcats fumbled and Willcox recovered. However, the Cowboys turned the ball over on downs and the Wildcats moved the ball down the field and scored to late in the game to make the final score 27-10.
Team statistics for the Cowboys were: 45 total plays and six first downs; four penalties for 30 yards.
Individual statistics were: junior Ayden Fuentes completed two for nine passing for 36 yards, had 19 carries for 31 yards, and 11 tackles; senior Marcus Olivares with eight carries for 76 yards; junior Cristian Pando with one pass reception for 24 yards, eight carries for six yards, one touchdown, and seven tackles; junior Evann Truschke with 11 tackles; senior Fabian Moreno, junior Mike Martinez, and sophomore Kash Macumber with six tackles each; and Hernandez with one point after and one field goal.
Morenci moved to 7-2 and is tied with Benson (6-2) for second place in the 2A San Pedro Region at 3-1. Willcox (7-1, 2-1) is fourth in the region.
“Morenci was a very good team, coached very well with lots of good football players,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “There’s a very good chance that we will play them again in the playoffs and we will be ready for the challenge.
“Their defense did a very good job of slowing down our offense. Now we must get ready for Benson, who is also a very good football team. Hopefully we won’t limp into the playoffs with our small numbers.”
Willcox hosts Benson on Friday, Oct. 29.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.