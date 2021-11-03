WILLCOX — Competing on the Willcox High School varsity football team is more than just scoring touchdowns and making tackles for Cowboys’ junior linebacker and halfback Cristian Pando. It’s also about the pride he feels in giving back to the Willcox community.
“When I’m wearing my football jersey, I’m representing Willcox,” Pando said. “And I want to represent our town well. I want to give our town the credit that it deserves.”
As a member of the Cowboys’ varsity football team, Pando has definitely been making a name for himself this year in, not only in the 2A San Pedro Region, but also the 2A state.
In 2A competition, he is ranked first in the region in scoring with 138 points and third in the 2A; he is tied for first in the region with 21 touchdowns, third in the 2A; and his 1,277 rushing yards is third in the region and fourth in the 2A.
Pando has been competing in football since he was 9 years old. He has been a member of the Cowboys’ varsity football team since his freshman year. His first 2A San Pedro recognition came that year when he was named to the all-region second team as a receiver and tight end. In his sophomore year, he earned all-region first team honors for the same positions. This year, with the Arizona Interscholastic Association regional and state honors still weeks away from being announced, he has already been given recognition for his talents on the field with the Ed Doherty Award Nomination Medallion and All Sports Tucson player of the week during Week Four of the season.
“Cristian is a great athlete,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “He’s a hard worker who hasn’t missed a practice all year. He’s a top-notch student who’s at the top of his class and a member of the NHS. He has awesome parents and a great family. He’s just a special kid”
Football is not the only sport that Pando excels in; he also competes in baseball. From the age of 5 when he started T-ball, he has made his way from Little League to high school varsity competition. Although his freshman year of baseball was cut short due to state COVID-19 restrictions, Pando returned his sophomore year to make his mark, earning all-region first-team honors.
“Any coach would definitely want Cristian on their team,” Willcox baseball coach Adrian Fuentes said. “He’s an excellent player. He’s a good listener, he never talks back, and he has great sportsmanship and leadership. He’s a great mentor; the leadership he takes with underclassmen is phenomenal. He’s just a great all-around kid.”
Pando understands that success on the field comes from the dedication he and his teammates put in throughout the year. From summer club sports and passing leagues to weight lifting, it’s all about the hard work that helps the Cowboys grow, learn and develop a strong mindset together.
“Athletes need to be disciplined, get good grades and always be eager to do more in order to get better,” Pando said.
Helping him keep his positive approach to school and sports are his parents, Willcox alumni Jesus and Mireya Pando. His father, a former Willcox football player, helps with the down-marker chains at all of the home football games and is the Cowboys’ assistant baseball coach. His mother, who was on the Cowgirls’ cheerleading and dance teams, is at all of his games, cheering her son and his teams on. His grandmother, Sonya Chairez, can be seen taking pictures at the Cowboys’ football and baseball games. Supporting Cristian and Willcox athletics is definitely important for the Pando family.
“Cristian is a very dedicated athlete,” his mother said. “He is always well prepared, watching films and prepping for games. We admire the effort he puts in; he gives it his all, 110%, all of his focus during his seasons. He is also a good student, on the honor roll and in the NHS; he is a student first and an athlete second.
“He has great support from our family — his sister, Daniella, (a Willcox graduate who competed in volleyball and softball), grandparents, aunts, uncles — everyone. Cristian is definitely a family guy and a very responsible son.”
Pando’s father, Jesus, also understands the hard work and dedication his son puts into sports and, as the Cowboys’ assistant baseball coach, sees those efforts firsthand on the baseball field.
“I’ve been helping coach Cristian (in baseball) since he was in Little League,” Jesus said. “A lot of parents don’t get that opportunity. I see the work he puts in at practices and then on the field in games. It’s awesome to see his development during the season and how he has grown from year to year. He puts in a lot of work and effort. He has had a lot of success but he always gives credit to his teammates; he knows that you need to work as a team unit to be successful.”
Beyond the football and baseball fields, Pando also works hard in school. The dedication he puts into his schoolwork has him on the school’s honor roll and as a member of the National Honor Society.
With all the time he puts into school and sports, Pando still finds time for volunteering with the Willcox Rotary Club, putting up American flags around the community for holidays and helping the Elks Lodge with dinners and with its annual soccer shootout. He also enjoys his job at Apple Annie’s.
Pando hopes to one day compete athletically at the collegiate level. No matter what his future may bring and where his talents take him, it is evident he will take pride in being a representative of Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.