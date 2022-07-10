SIERRA VISTA — After 11 years as head coach of the Buena wrestling program and over 25 years of coaching the local youth, Mark Dannels has announced he is stepping away from his coaching duties.
Dannels, who is the sheriff of Cochise County, has seen his workload increase the past few months, requiring him to spend more hours dealing with border-related issues.
“I’ve been talking about stepping down the past couple years,” he said. “My job as sheriff is very complex and demands a lot of my time. It’s not getting easier. If anything, it’s getting more time intrusive. I’m the type of person that if I can’t give it my complete attention then I won’t do it. It’s not fair to the program or to the kids.”
Dannels graduated 15 seniors this year. He says the incident with the Arizona Interscholastic Association and his two female wrestlers at the state wrestling meet in March was the last straw that led to him deciding it was time to step away.
“We showed up 12 minutes late because of two traffic incidents on the way so the tournament director, Dean Visser, said they were disqualified when they arrived,” Dannels said in a previous article that ran in the Herald/Review. “Greg Duce, the athletic director, and I both talked to the tournament director, and he would not budge, so it is upsetting that the girls did nothing wrong, and there is no advantage or disadvantage in this instance.”
Dannels and several of his administrators have filed complaint letters with the AIA and have yet to get a response.
“My job is to make Buena look good and help kids succeed in life,” Dannels said. “I felt the AIA let those kids down for reasons that were beyond their control. They showed no empathy towards my girls. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me. I want to make sure what happened to us never happens again. Shame on the AIA for what they did to those girls. They did not deserve to be treated like that.”
“Coach Dannels has been a huge part of Buena over the past decade or so through his support with various building improvements, commentary on the local radio and with his dedication to student-athletes,” said Cole Colvin, Buena’s new athletic director. “Coach Dannels has coached almost every sport here at Buena and has always ensured that the well-being of our students came before winning. Coach Dannels will always be welcomed at Buena High School and we could not thank him more for all of the work he has put in to make our school and our student-athletes what they are today.”
Dannels got involved in coaching in the mid-1990s and has coached soccer in addition to wrestling at Buena. Dannels, Duce and former Cochise College coach and administrator Bo Hall coached Sierra Vista Little League All-Stars together.
“I coached club soccer for many years, coaching from U10 up to U18,” Dannels said. “I actually had a girls traveling team too, all the way up to U18. This was during the 2000 era. I was also coaching junior high school. The varsity soccer coach at the time, coach (Rene) Villalva, asked me to come up to Buena. I was the freshmen coach, then the junior varsity and a year later I was his assistant. Then when he retired, I went back and got my education teaching certificate and degree. I tested and they offered me the job as the girls varsity coach. I did that for three years.”
Dannels says he took the Buena girls soccer program to a No. 1 state ranking and a state playoff berth.
“A lot of these girls that I had were part of my club team, which is why we were so successful,” he said.
Dannels retired from the CCSO in 2008 and relocated to Coquille, Oregon, where he coached soccer before returning to Cochise County to run for sheriff.
Upon his return he was approached by Buena athletic officials about taking over the Buena boys soccer team. When the soccer coach opted to stay, Dannels was offered the wrestling position since Mark had wrestled in high school.
“At first I said ‘no,’ ” he said. “Soccer was my sport. They called me back a few weeks later and asked me again, this time telling me they really needed a coach, so I accepted. That was 2011.”
Dannels has many fond memories but admits it will take some time before the sting of what happened in March at state goes away.
“The most rewarding part for me as a coach has been the support I’ve had from the administrators and the parents,” Mark said. “Buena has been such a wonderful place to coach. I’ve been blessed to have so many, so many wonderful athletes come through this program.”
Dannels says stepping down as coach was not an easy decision and he knows it will even be harder once the season starts.
“But I think it’s for the best not only for me but also my family,” he said. “I think the program is where it needs to be. When I took over the program we had 16 wrestlers out, now we average 60-70 every year. I’ve always had the goal that if you don’t have the numbers, it’s hard to build a program. Over the past three years we have taken 21 wrestlers to state. That’s truly the payoff.”
Cahn Saska was Dannels’ top finisher at state, finishing second his senior year in 2015.
Dannels takes pride in being a peace officer who is constantly working to bridge the gap with today’s youth.
“That’s one of the most important jobs we have as peace officers,” he said. “I’ve been a cop the entire time I’ve coached. You spend a lot of time with these kids and these kids respect the fact that you’re their coach and also in law enforcement. At the end of the day it goes beyond the position that you hold.”
One of Dannel’s former wrestlers, Travis Habitsuber, who qualified for state his senior year, is a member of the CCSO.
“At 18 we hired him, he worked in my jail for about three years,” Dannels said. “Less than a year ago we hired him as a deputy. He graduated from the academy and now he’s working for us in Sierra Vista. He’s just one of many success stories we’ve had come out of this program.”
Dannels still plans on doing play-by-play broadcasting with Jeff Davenport for all Cochise County football games.
“Working alongside Jeff has been amazing,” he said. “That man truly has a gift. We work well together.”
Dannels says he enjoyed every day he has coached and thanks Duce, as well as the many coaches he’s worked with over the years, for their support.
“Coaching wrestling is not easy,” Dannels said. “It takes a special breed. Coaching kids is a lot of fun. Wrestling is a great sport and I’m going to miss it. I’ve been fortunate to do it as long as I have but it’s time to step aside and let someone else take over the program. I’m not going away completely, I’ll still be around watching and supporting these kids however I can, it just won’t be as their coach.”
