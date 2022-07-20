DOUGLAS − Douglas High School has a new wrestling coach.
Richard Ross resigned as coach after 15 years of leading the DHS wrestling program.
At the July meeting of the Douglas Unified School District board, David Gonzales, a former Bulldog wrestler and the full-time pastor at the First Baptist Church on 10th Street in Douglas, was approved to be Ross’ successor.
“This is a very exciting, very humbling time for me,” Gonzales said. “I grew up here, wrestled here for four years and to be able to come back and coach a program I once wrestled for is truly amazing. I’m very excited about this opportunity.”
Gonzales also played varsity football for three years.
“Between doing this as well as my work as a pastor here in Douglas I want to make more of a positive impact here in this community,” he said. “I’m hoping to have more of a positive influence on the teens in our community.”
Gonzales graduated from DHS in 1999 and wrestled under Tim Brown. He competed regularly at the time it was once called the Douglas Invitational, but has since been changed to the Tim Brown Invitational.
“I have many fond memories of wrestling here,” he said. “Our tournament in particular. You always knew at our tournament you were going to get top notch wrestling.
“I’ve always enjoyed that competitive edge of one-on-one wrestling. My senior year I came one or two points shy of winning the gold here at DHS, but it was still a great opportunity and a very good experience.”
Gonzales said his goal is to bring some excitement back to wrestling. He had his first open gym workout the week of July 11-15 and was pleasantly surprised to have approximately 20 male and female wrestlers show up each day.
“I want these athletes to understand what commitment means and how it affects what we do here,” he said. “I want these athletes to be committed to the school, their classes and to the program.
“Wrestling tests your spirit, your perseverance, it helps build that endurance to keep going. I’m hoping we can attract some new kids that may have thought about wrestling but may have never wrestled before.”
Gonzales has yet to hire any assistant coaches and said he is looking for help. Anyone interested may contact Gonzales through the athletic department or through his church.
The new coach has been pastoring for about seven years and became the full-time pastor at First Baptist Church about three years ago.
“In my life being a pastor was never part of my goals,” he said. “There are a lot of people I run into from my time in high school that it’s mind blowing for them when they learn I’m a pastor. I understand that but this is where I feel God has led me and he’s led me here as well.”
Gonzales would like to bring back city wrestling competitions much like he had growing up.
“One of the things that we did here when we were wrestling here, was coach Brown always made sure we had our USA wrestling card so that we can go to any other gym and we can enter free-style or Greco Roman types of events,” he said. “We’ve always had great coaches here at DHS and I’m hoping to carry on that tradition.”
