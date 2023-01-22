The Buena Colts boys soccer team had its three-match winning streak snapped in a 2-1 5A Sonoran Region loss to the Tucson Desert View Jaguars Thursday in Tucson.
Reports from the match state the Colts produced chances early in the first half with passing combinations but were unable to finish their shots.
Desert View took the early lead in the 12th minute, sending a pass to a Jaguar forward over the Buena defenders. Desert View continued to create chances throughout the rest of the half, with the most dangerous being in the 37th minute when Buena sophomore goalkeeper Andrew Ellison caught a headed shot on goal.
In the second half, Buena again struggled to find consistency and was saved by senior goalkeeper Jeriel Morales-Rosario multiple times. His first save came in the 43rd minute when he blocked a one-on-one shot. The next critical save came in the 56th minute when he pushed away a low shot with his left hand. Morales-Rosario also had a kick save in the 71st minute that again blocked a close shot.
The Colts, however, could not stop the Jaguars from finding the net again. Morales-Rosario made a save in the 67th minute, but a Jaguars player got to the rebound before a Colts player and fired a shot into the goal, extending the lead to 2-0.
Buena’s intensity increased after that goal, and the Colts created more chances. Their efforts were rewarded when freshman midfielder Ethan Girdner attempted an attacking dribble into the 18-yard box. The Desert View defense stopped Girdner’s run, but the ball became free and senior forward Aidan Albertson quickly won the ball, created space, shot and scored, cutting Desert View’s lead to 2-1.
The Colts continued to attack in the final minutes, but they could not find the game-tying goal.
Buena, 5-5 overall, 3-1 in conference, 0-1 in region, were ranked 19th in Friday’s state soccer rankings. The Colts have three games this week, beginning on Monday when they host 30th-ranked Vail Cienega. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Buena heads to Nogales for a region match with the 18th-ranked Apaches.
Two days later, on Friday, Jan. 27, Buena hosts Nogales in a match that was rescheduled from last week due to inclement weather.
