Buena High School’s baseball team beat the Vail Cienega Bobcats 4-3 on Thursday, April 20, before losing to the Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks 8-5 on Friday to end the regular season.

Both games were on the road. Buena, 15-11 overall, 7-4 in conference and 5-2 in the 5A Southern Region, was ranked 13th in Friday’s 5A state rankings which should land them in the 5A state baseball play-in tournament which begins Wednesday, April 26.

