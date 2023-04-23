Buena High School’s baseball team beat the Vail Cienega Bobcats 4-3 on Thursday, April 20, before losing to the Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks 8-5 on Friday to end the regular season.
Both games were on the road. Buena, 15-11 overall, 7-4 in conference and 5-2 in the 5A Southern Region, was ranked 13th in Friday’s 5A state rankings which should land them in the 5A state baseball play-in tournament which begins Wednesday, April 26.
The state play-in pairings had not been announced at press time Saturday.
At Ironwood Ridge Buena jumped to a 3-0 lead, scoring once in the top of the second when Jordan Leffelman scored on Nathan Whitworth’s ground out and twice in the third when Braden Arons tripled home Leffelman and Max Pitts.
Ironwood Ridge scored twice in the bottom half of the inning, cutting the Colts’ lead to 3-2.
Austin Cushman’s run in the top of the fifth gave Buena a 4-2 lead. Ironwood Ridge responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Buena had a 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the sixth when a two-run home run by the Nighthawks tied the game at 5-5 and three more runs on two hits gave them an 8-5 lead.
David Peterson began the game on the mound for Buena, going 2⅔ innings before being replaced by Braden Hooper who went 1⅓. Max Pitts and Cushman also pitched for Buena.The pitchers allowed 11 hits, struck out three and walked four.
The Colts had 11 hits. Arons was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Max Pitts was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Cushman was1-for-4 with a run scored, Hooper was 1-for-1, Leffelman was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Jordan Allison was 2-for-4 and Whitworth was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
“It was a tough one tonight,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “I am not sure what happened. We will regroup and play well in the play-in game on Wednesday.”
In the game with Cienega, Buena took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first when Peterson singled home Max Pitts. A Bobcats error in the top of the fourth led to Cushman and Whitworth both scoring, extending the Colts lead to 3-0.
Cienega narrowed the score to 3-2 in the bottom half of the inning. Allison’s run off a Cushman single in the top of the fifth made the score 4-2 and proved to be the difference in the end as the Bobcats scored once more in the bottom half of the fifth.
Sam Pitts pitched all seven innings for Buena, allowing four hits, striking out nine and walking one.
Buena had six hits. Cushman was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Peterson 1-for-3 with an RB, Max Pitts 1-for-4, Leffelman 1-for-3, Allison 1-for-3 and Arons 1-for-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.