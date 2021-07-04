COUNTY — District 8 All-Star baseball tournaments in both Douglas and Sierra Vista experienced rain delays Thursday but still managed to find a way to get their respective games played Friday.
In Douglas on Thursday evening Santa Cruz, a new participant to the District 8 10-12 majors tournament, surrendered 20 runs to Nogales in the top half of the first inning.
Storms that had been threatening the area unloaded after Santa Cruz batted in the bottom of the second, forcing play to be halted. Gusting wind and pounding rain soaked Douglas to the point that Thursday’s games, which included Sierra Vista’s game with San Pedro that was to follow, were eventually canceled.
Santa Cruz later conceded its game to Nogales, which as a result now advances to Tuesday’s semifinal game.
Following some serious field repair efforts by Douglas Little League volunteers, three games were played Friday, the first being that winners bracket game from Thursday between Sierra Vista and San Pedro.
San Pedro jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but then surrendered six straight runs to Sierra Vista in the third, fourth and sixth innings as the Sierra Vista All-Stars came away with a 6-3 win and will now face Nogales Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the semifinals.
In the elimination game that followed, San Pedro faced host Douglas, falling 11-1 in four innings. With the loss San Pedro was eliminated from the tournament with a 1-2 record.
In the second inning of the second game and with Douglas ahead 5-0, Mother Nature again interfered, forcing a 90-minute halt in play. Volunteers were quick to cover the field with tarps and once the storm had passed, play resumed.
Byron Judd scored San Pedro’s lone run of the game in the top of the second, making the score 5-1. In the bottom half of the inning Douglas tacked on another five runs for a 10-1 lead. Esequiel Gonzales’ run in the fourth gave Douglas the 10th run it needed to stop the game on the mercy rule.
In the third game, Willcox eliminated Santa Cruz 20-5 and will face Douglas Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in an elimination game.
The winner of this game will face the loser of the Sierra Vista vs. Nogales game on Wednesday.
In the 8-10 minors All-Star tournament in Sierra Vista, host Sierra Vista had a 12-0 lead over San Pedro on Thursday when rain halted that game.
Play resumed on Friday with Sierra Vista Little League officials opting to use both fields at Stone Complex in an effort to get the games in.
Sierra Vista went on to beat San Pedro 16-0 while Douglas knocked out Willcox 27-7 in the other game that had been scheduled for Thursday.
Douglas beat San Pedro 20-10 in another elimination game later that evening while Sierra Vista squared off against Nogales in the 8-10 semifinals and won 17-0.
Sierra Vista advances to Wednesday’s District 8 championship game while Douglas will have a rematch with Nogales Tuesday, with the loser being eliminated and the winner advancing to the championship game, needing to beat Sierra Vista twice in order to win the District 8 title and qualify for the state tournament.
Both games will start at 6:30 p.m. and be played at Stone Complex.
