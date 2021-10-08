Determination pays off big for O’Brien

TUCSON — Before opening ceremonies Saturday at Tucson Speedway, Anika O’Brien sat in second in Outlaw Bandolero points, with no wins to her credit in 2021. But that was all about to change.
Leading the heat race, O’Brien was hit in the door which sent her for a wild ride on two wheels on the final lap of the race. Points leader Quinn Davis was penalized for the contact and given last place finish.
O’Brien’s crew went to work to repair the damage on the car before the main event.
O’Brien took the lead from Keirstin Jones on the start of the feature race.
The race, which was scheduled for 12 laps, was shortened to six after a series of spins behind O’Brien brought out multiple cautions.
O’Brien and Tucker Paladenic were the only two in the field to keep their cars straight for the duration of the race.
O’Brien drove her No. 41 car to Victory Lane, followed by Paladenic in second. Austin Pasieka finished third.
With her win, O’Brien reclaimed the points lead.
The Bandit Bandolero main event saw a hard crash before the end of the first lap, which took Maddox O’Brien and Gabe Lopez out of contention.
Battling for the lead, Devin Jones and O’Brien touched sending both spinning out of turn four. With nowhere to go, Lopez hit O’Brien’s right front. The drivers were not injured. Both cars were towed back to their pits.
Jones and Tyler Wirth resumed the race, with Jones winning his fourth race of the season.
For the first time in the Outlaw Late Model division this year, a different winner graced Victory Lane.
Jennifer Hall took the lead on the start and never looked back, winning with nearly a 10-carlength lead over Woody Cummins in second. Hershel McGriff Jr. finished third.
Evan Garvy led the Legend main event from start to finish holding off charges from David Levitt and Bryceton Meyer. Sean Hingorani made his way to second before the end of the race. Levitt finished third.
Reigning Hobby Stock champion Shannon Tutt made his fourth trip to the winner’s circle Saturday, bumping himself to the top of the division’s point standings. Junior Albright finished second, and Gene Preston third.
Making his Super Late Model debut, Bill Engle, who leads Modified points at the speedway, made a good first impression in the class leading the first half of the 40-lap race.
Points leader Brett Yackey took over from there for his sixth victory of the season.
Fans were also treated to Vintage Sprint racing with Scott Brazier driving his No. 61 to the front from his third-place starting position. Mike Schrum and Mike Stephens finished second and third, respectively.
Tucson Speedway is back in action Oct. 16 with the NASCAR Thunder Trucks, Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Hornets and Mini Stocks. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
