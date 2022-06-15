DOUGLAS − Season six of Douglas High School’s summer conditioning program is currently in its third week.
The Summer Strength and Conditioning Camp, as it is called this year, began May 31 and runs through July 22.
Mitch Nelson, Douglas High School’s head athletic trainer and Hunter Long, the Bulldogs’ head football and strength coach, are overseeing the program this summer. They are assisted by a number of DHS coaches.
Long said through the first two weeks participation numbers have been more than 100 each day; that does not include football, baseball, softball or basketball which are holding their own conditioning programs.
The camp takes place every Monday through Thursday 7:30-9:30 a.m. At the end of each week, athletes who have displayed the work ethic the coaches are looking for are noted. Week One honors went to Sophia del Mar Alvarado (class of 2026), Miranda LaMadrid (2023), Katrina Altamirano (2023), Fernanda Guillen (2024), and Karla Burgos (2023). Week Two honors went to Aziel Gomez (2026), Zarib Rodriguez (2026), Israel Salcido (2025), Hailey Barco (2025), Conor Poor (2025), Christian Martinez (2024), Carlos Acosta (2023) and Emilio Hunt (2023).
“This year we’re back to putting more emphasis in the weight room,” Long said. “The last couple of years we’ve gotten away from the weight room because of COVID. We didn’t want to have everyone in a confined area. This year, thankfully, we were able to get back in here and get these kids stronger, developing more muscle which will hopefully help them become better athletes.”
Long said participation numbers are higher than he and the coaches anticipated.
“A lot of the football players we have are not participating because we have our own workouts that we do, to try and prevent overtraining,” he said. “We decided to keep them away from this and continue to do the training that we do with the football team. A lot of the other sports are not actually here. If they were numbers wise, we’d be well over 200.”
Long said twice a week is set aside for field work or agility work.
Tuesday and Thursday athletes are in the weight room for upper and lower body workouts.
The first five years of the program was called Peak Performance Testing. Long said from what he saw from those sessions led him, Nelson and the other coaches involved in this camp to try something different.
“We felt somewhat restricted in what we could do,” he said. “This year we’re doing exactly what we feel we need to do to get these athletes ready.”
Long sees this program as also educating them so that when they are done for the summer they can carry that education through the rest of the school year and hopefully continue training on their own.
“We also emphasize nutrition, hydration, rest, recovery, stuff like that,” he said. “We want to make our athletes the best they can be overall.”
Acosta is a member of the DHS spirit line.
“I’m doing this because I have a state title to defend and I want to be at my best for my final year of high school,” he said. “I can’t afford to get complacent. I feel this program has helped me over the years. That’s why I’m back again this year.”
Barco, a sophomore who plays three sports at DHS, said she participated in the program as a freshman and felt the difference as she was competing, adding she is hoping it will help her get through her sophomore year.
“I have noticed a change in my conditioning,” she said. “I really believe this program helps us get stronger and stay in better condition.”
