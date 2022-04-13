DOUGLAS — It was a rough four days for the Douglas High School baseball and softball teams, which went 0-5.
On Tuesday, April 5, the Bulldogs baseball team was at Sahuarita Walden Grove, the No. 1 4A team in the state according to AIA365.com. The Bulldogs lost 7-0. While the Bulldogs were playing, the DHS softball team lost its game to the Red Wolves 15-5 in five innings.
The Bulldogs outhit Walden Grove 6-5, but were unable to take advantage of any scoring opportunities while Walden Grove scored twice in the first and five times in the third. Emilio Martinez led things off on the pitcher’s mound for the Bulldogs. The lefty surrendered seven runs and four hits over four innings, striking out five. Angel Guerrero pitched two innings in relief.
Martinez also went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Douglas in hits.
In the softball game, Annalina Rojas was the losing pitcher for Douglas. She allowed seven hits, walked three and struck out two. Debany Galaz was 2-for-3, Annalina Rojas was 1-for-4, Arianna Villalobos 1-for-2 with a triple; and Estevannie Rojas, Lucia Pedroza and Faye Rodriguez each were 1-for-3.
On Wednesday, April 5, Douglas hosted the Sahuarita Mustangs at Copper King Stadium and was defeated 5-1 while the softball team was shut out 15-0 at the DHS softball field.
The baseball game with Sahuarita was tied 1-1 going into the top of the fifth when Sahuarita scored four runs for a 5-1 lead. Aiden Rodriguez was on the mound for Douglas. The righty lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out three and walking one. Diego Alan Martinez pitched 2 2/3 innings. The Bulldogs had eight hits.
Jose Merino was 2-for-2 while Diego Sanchez, and Aiden Rodriguez each were 2-for-4.
In the softball game, Annalina Rojas was the losing pitcher. She allowed 17 hits, walked two and struck out one. Pedroza and Dominique Munoz each were 1-for-2. Villalobos was 1-for-1.
On Friday, April 8, DHS softball was shut out by the Safford Bulldogs 11-0.
Annalina Rojas was the losing pitcher, allowing 10 hits, two walks and no strikeouts. Alicia LaMadrid, who also pitched, allowed three hits, no walks and had two strikeouts.
Alondra Andrade and Pedroza each were 2-for-3 this game. Villalobos was 1-for-2.
The Bulldogs baseball team, 8-12 overall, and the DHS softball team, 10-11 overal, has three games this week. Douglas hosted Tucson Amphitheater on Tuesday and will be at Rio Rico on Wednesday and Tucson Tanque Verde on Friday.
