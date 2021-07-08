DOUGLAS— Douglas High School’s spirit squad hosted a five-day stunt and cheer camp that was held June 24-25 and 28-30 in the DHS gym.
This year’s camp brought in 108 boys and girls ages 4-13.
The event began with separating the campers into their respective age groups. They were taught cheers, stunts and a routine that was presented to their parents on the last day.
Andrea Barallardos, Douglas’ spiritline coach, said the camp serves as a fundraiser for its booster club and helps the squad purchase items they need throughout the season or to pay for camps they may want to attend.
“This all started 15 years ago because we needed money,” the coach said. “I heard of other schools in California that did these youth camps for cheerleaders and so we decided to give it a try. Our first camp we only had 30-ish kids that came so it was a small camp, and then every year after that it has grown in numbers. Every year for the past 10 years it’s been consistently about 100 kids.”
In 2012 participation numbers at the camp were reported at 196 kids. The camp was not held last year because of COVID-19.
Barallardos said almost all of her current cheerleaders are former camp participants.
“This has been an extremely good recruiting tool for us,” she said. “It keeps the kids involved. We want them to be excited about being Bulldog cheerleaders and hopefully they will try out once they get into high school.”
Barallardos said she had three boys participating this year, which she was happy to see and would like to see more of.
“The boys we had in the camp this year wanted to do everything the girls were doing,” the coach said. “That was nice to see. I have two boys on my high school squad this year which allows us to expand our co-ed team.”
Barallardos said being a boy cheerleader is very important because they are oftentimes the base when the girls go up for their stunts or they do partner stunting.
“If we want to prepare our athletes for college we need to get more boys out so we can see those bases,” she said. “It’s all about strength and technique.”
Barallardos said she and her squad were excited about being able to host the camp again and offer in-person instruction. The camp participants wore face coverings, which is currently required by DUSD officials.
Jasmine Galaz, one of the DHS cheer captains who participated in the camp this year, stated she worked with the 6-7 age group which had 26 participants.
“It wasn’t as challenging as 4-5, which I have done before,” she said. “They listened better which made it a little easier. It was fun being back on the mat working with them.”
Tiffany Barallardos, the coach’s daughter, is another one of the squad captains this year. She worked with the 4-5 age group, which had 23 participants and proved to be one of the more challenging divisions in the entire camp.
“We had our hands full but it was fun,” she said. “I enjoyed it.”
Barallardos and Galaz, who are seniors this year, said people underestimate how difficult cheerleading can be but when the games begin and they are able to get out and excite the crowd, all the hard work pays off.
“Hopefully these kids will get to experience that same feeling someday,” Tiffany said.
