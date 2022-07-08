DOUGLAS — For the past 20 years, Douglas High School’s spirit squad has been hosting a five-day stunt and cheer camp.
This year’s camp, which attracted 185 participants — not counting the numerous volunteers who assisted with the event — was held June 27-July 1 in the Douglas High School gymnasium.
For the first four days, the camp participants were separated into age groups where they would learn routines and stunts and then perform them in front of family members on Friday, July 1.
Andrea Barallardos, Douglas’ spirit line coach, said the camp serves as a fundraiser for its booster club and helps the squad purchase items, they need throughout the season or to pay for camps they may want to attend.
“I was very surprised and very pleased by the large turnout,” she said. “We normally average just over 100 but to have this many show up this year was amazing. This all started approximately 20 years ago because we needed money. I heard of other schools in California that did these youth camps for cheerleaders and so we decided to give it a try. Our first camp we only had 30-ish kids that came so it was a small camp, and then every year after that it has grown in numbers. Every year for the past 10 years it’s been consistently about 100 kids.”
Due to COVID, last year’s camp was capped off at 100. Barallardos stated in a previous article that in 2012 participation numbers at the camp were reported at 196 kids. The camp was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Barallardos said almost all of her current cheerleaders are former camp participants.
“This has been an extremely good recruiting tool for us,” she said. “It keeps the kids involved. We want them to be excited about being Bulldog cheerleaders and hopefully they will try out once they get into high school.”
Barallardos said she had seven boys participating in the camp this year, which she was happy to see as they are trying to educate the community and students that this is a co-ed sport.
“The boys we had in the camp this year wanted to do everything the girls were doing,” she said. “That was nice to see. I have seven boys on my high school squad this year which allows us to expand our co-ed team. I really like this camp because the kids get to see what it’s like to be a coach and choreograph routines. I think it helps them be better athletes as well.
Seniors Carlos Acosta and Katrina Altamirano were two members of the DHS squad who spent the week working with the camp participants.
“Every year this is so exciting,” Acosta said. “Seeing the smiles and the excitement from these kids gets me excited for the upcoming season.”
Acosta, who worked with the 3- 5-year-olds this year, said it’s fun being able to teach a new age group every year and see how fast they grasp what they are learning.
“I really enjoy all the different elements of cheerleading,” he said. “People don’t really understand how much athleticism it takes to be a cheerleader. It takes a lot of charisma to be a cheerleader. You can never be good enough. You’re always improving.”
Altamirano, who worked with the 6- 7-year-olds, said this year was more challenging than last year because of the increase in participants.
“It wasn’t just teaching them that was challenging but we were also making sure they were taken care of while they were with us,” she said. “Last year was very stressful because everyone had their masks on and were wanting to take them off. This year was still challenging because we had a lot more but not having to deal with the masks made it a little more enjoyable for everyone.”
Acosta and Altamirano said that their patience was put to the test every day.
“Seeing them perform the way they did today in front of their families made it all worthwhile,” Acosta said. “I’m really happy with what we were able to accomplish this week. I really want to do more to promote this sport. It’s bittersweet for me because this is my last year.”
“With my group I had to turn everything into a game in order for them to listen,” Altamirano said. All in all, it was definitely worth it in the end.”
