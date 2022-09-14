DHS cross country begins season against Sahuarita By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Douglas' Mercedes Rangel took first place in the season opener with Sahuarita Sept. 7. Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s boys and girls cross country teams kicked off their season Wednesday, Sept. 7, with a dual meet against the Sahuarita Mustangs.The Douglas girls beat Sahuarita 20-35 while the boys lost, not having the five runners needed to score as a team.In the girls race, Douglas’ Mercedes Rengel was first overall in 24:40. She was followed by Mia Vergugo in second (25:02) and Ana Bojorquez in third (25:42).Analissa Medrano finished sixth for Douglas (29:44) and Anabelle Lomeli was eighth (31:24).Just 10 runners ran in the girls race.In the boys race, Sahuarita’s Steven Passement was first with a time of 20:56.Douglas was led by Kaleb Peterson, who finished fifth (25:28); Armando Lopez, sixth (25:32); and Aziel Gomez, eighth (27:15).The DHS runners are back on the course on Wednesday, Sept. 14, against Walden Grove in a dual race in Sahuarita. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cross Country Runner Sport Team Douglas Dhs Kaleb Peterson Mercedes Rengel Douglas High School Steven Passement Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 4 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Buena teacher dies by suicide amid abuse accusations McNeal man says he killed stepfather over Bible dispute, other issues Yellow Jackets top Globe 47-8 for first win of season New garrison commander wants to help grow local businesses New ADIDC owner brings passion and resilience to the art of dance Warren may be site of new holiday celebration Good Morning: McCaa steps down as NAACP president Sierra Vista man, 80, charged with child molestation, exploitation of minors SVUSD boasts strong assessment scores, mainly outpacing state, national averages Blues in Bisbee moves to Warren Ballpark COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.