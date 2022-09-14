DHS cross country begins season against Sahuarita

Douglas' Mercedes Rangel took first place in the season opener with Sahuarita Sept. 7.

 Submitted

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s boys and girls cross country teams kicked off their season Wednesday, Sept. 7, with a dual meet against the Sahuarita Mustangs.

The Douglas girls beat Sahuarita 20-35 while the boys lost, not having the five runners needed to score as a team.

