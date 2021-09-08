If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s cross country teams kicked off their season last week in a multiple meet in Tucson.
“I currently have six boys and eight girls out for cross country,” Douglas’ coach Maria Sexton said. “This year we also have a volunteer coach, Ocean Sensenbaugh.”
DHS has two returning third-year runners in senior Juan Valenzuela and junior Fernando Vildosola.
The rest of the boys are new. They include senior Fredrick Easterbrooks, sophomore Jose Rascon and freshmen Jorge Rodriguez and Mario Villalobos.
For the girls, Douglas has two returning veterans — senior Dayanara Beltran, a fourth-year runner, and senior Emma Valdivia, a third-year runner.
“I also have two athletes that did not participate last year, but had participated in the year prior to that, senior Karina De La Vega, who is a second-year runner, and junior Mia Verdugo, who is also a second-year runner,” Sexton said. “The rest of the girls are new to the sport: sophomore Celia Rascon and freshmen Milan Hunt, Mercedes Rangel and Arianna Tovar.”
She said in the Sept. 1 season opener hosted by Tucson St. Augustine, five of the six boys were scheduled to participate in the meet. However, one had a family emergency, so only four competed.
“Our freshman, Jorge Rodriguez, surprised himself and us with a time of 22:27 at this first race,” Sexton said.
Valenzuela followed with 23:55, Villalobos recorded 24:36 and Easterbrooks posted 30:21.
Sexton said her team had had a rough start but made up for it Saturday at the Battle at the Border race, formally known as the Nogales Invitational, which was held at Nogales High School.
Douglas had only four runners participate.
Valenzuela recorded a personal record time of 20:45 as did Villalobos with 22:03. Vildosola notched a 22:24 and Rodriguez came in at 23:04.
“We need to work on improving their times so that they have an opportunity to qualify for state,” Sexton said. “We are working on a strategy that we hope will enable them to reach this goal.”
She said DHS athletic officials are considering moving its cross country course away from the golf course to the airport park area.
Douglas is scheduled to host Sahuarita Wednesday, Sept. 15, in its home opener.
