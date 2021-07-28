DOUGLAS — The installation of a new synthetic turf replacement at Armando de Lucas Stadium has hit a snag.
A work crew of three from Hellas Construction of Texas spent last week cutting up the old turf and arranging it into large rolls that were hauled off in 12 loads to a facility where it was recycled.
Each roll weighed approximately 1,800 pounds. There were an estimated 140 rolls of turf removed.
Friday’s removal was interrupted by an afternoon downpour that flooded the field, forcing the crew to stop, revealing a new problem in the process.
The dirt and rock that was placed under the old turf when it was installed in 2010 was not the proper material needed to help the field drain faster. In addition, there was no padding between the dirt and the turf, which was thought to have been added when the turf was installed.
Representatives from Hellas met with Douglas Unified School District administrators Monday to discuss the latest development.
To fix the problem is going to be an additional expense the district, which is spending $844,000 to get the new turf installed, will have to address.
The drainage issue is scheduled to come before the DUSD board sometime later this week at a special meeting or be addressed at the regular board meeting Aug. 2.
Work crews spent Saturday, Sunday and Monday removing the rest of the old turf, getting the field ready for the next phase which may be the addition of new dirt and rock or the laying of the new padding and turf and leaving the existing dirt and roll in place.
The project was scheduled to be completed by Sept. 2 and ready in time for the Sept. 10 season opener with Bisbee. That completion date is now in jeopardy.
Hellas has a policy refusing to allow work crews to talk to the media. All inquiries were referred to its HR Department.
The Herald/Review has left six messages seeking comment from Hellas regarding the latest developments and what’s ahead in regards to the completion time frame. As of press time Tuesday Hellas has not responded.
