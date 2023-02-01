DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s girls basketball team won its fourth straight game Monday, beating a visiting Rio Rico team that had two players who were over 6-feet tall 62-37.
It was the final home game for Karolina Padilla, the lone senior on the team, who along with her parents, were recognized prior to the game. Padilla then went out recorded a triple-double, scoring a game-high 23 points while pulling down 10 rebounds and getting 10 assists.
Douglas jumped to an early 20-14 first quarter lead thanks in part to Padilla’s nine first quarter points.
The Bulldogs led 29-20 at the half behind Padilla’s 14 points.
In the third quarter Douglas used a 21-9 run to take a commanding 58-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Corazon Santana followed Padilla in scoring with 11 points. Scarlette Ruiz contributed 10.
“The girls played very well to avenge a loss at Rio Rico,” Douglas coach Clint Hill said. “Karolina will not make the 1,000-point mark due to the COVID season where we did not participate, but she has done what she can to try to reach that mark with over 900 points.”
On Thursday, Jan. 26, Douglas defeated the Vail Walden Grove Red Wolves 66-32.
Douglas led 26-9 at the end of the first quarter and 33-20 at the half. Padilla led the Bulldogs with 24 points. Keyra Espinosa followed with nine and Santana and Dana Pena each contributed eight.
Douglas 16-11 overall, 6-5 in conference, 6-3 in the 4A Gila Region, closes out its season Friday, Feb. 3, at Tucson Mica Mountain.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.