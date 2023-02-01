DHS girls basketball wins fourth straight

Douglas' Karolina Padilla played her last game in front of the hometown crowd Monday and finished with a triple-double, scoring a game high 23 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s girls basketball team won its fourth straight game Monday, beating a visiting Rio Rico team that had two players who were over 6-feet tall 62-37.

It was the final home game for Karolina Padilla, the lone senior on the team, who along with her parents, were recognized prior to the game. Padilla then went out recorded a triple-double, scoring a game-high 23 points while pulling down 10 rebounds and getting 10 assists.

