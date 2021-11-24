DHS girls soccer kicks off season with 9-0 win

TUCSON — Douglas High School’s girls soccer team kicked off its season Monday beating Amphi 9-0 in the first round of the Panther Soccer Invitational, which is taking place this week at Amphitheater High School.
Senior Venecia Torres had four goals for Douglas, scoring in the third, 10th, 15th and 44th minutes; freshman Dominique Munoz had three goals, in the 17th, 41st and 46th minutes; and freshman Hailey Barco had two goals, in the first and 39th minutes.
Douglas outshot Amphi 14-2. Goalie Mia Ramirez had two saves.
“We pretty much took control from the start,” Douglas coach Mario Romero said. “We played a bit timid, this being our first game in two years. We started five freshmen. It’s several freshmen along with seniors Torres and Faye Rodriguez to be the best at starting positions to win for us, I don’t have a problem with that! Hopefully as the season goes on, these girls won’t be intimidated by playing older athletes. I was very pleased with the team’s performance (Monday), hopefully it carries over the next several games in this tournament.”
Douglas faced Empire on Tuesday and squares off against Nogales on Wednesday.
Romero is in his eighth season as head coach.
“As an assistant as well as a volunteer I have been with the program since 2005,” he said.
Assisting Romero are his regular assistant coaches Diego Guerrero and Gilbert Aguilar as well as newcomers Ivan Villaescusa and Gabriel Sanchez.
Torres is the only returning starter.
“She’s been playing club soccer in Sierra Vista,” Romero said. “We have some upcoming freshmen that have some potential. More than likely we’re going to have three or four starting on the varsity. My worry is, is the maturity there for the next level. But we’ll soon find out.”
The team doesn’t have many of the former junior varsity players and has an influx of freshmen.
“It should be interesting to find out how well prepared they are for the varsity level,” Romero said. “Not playing last year is going to hurt us a bit in terms of player development. Having the girls come out during the summertime trying to get them ready for the upcoming season didn’t go as well as I would have liked. We only had several girls come out. That was mostly freshmen who were out to practice with some of the seniors.”
One newcomer is freshman Hailey Barco, the younger sister of Jenally Barco, currently playing soccer at Cochise College. Others are Dominique Munoz, younger sister to former DHS player Crystal Munoz, Kayla Villescusa, Mia Guzman and sophomore Karla Pena.
“We do have some potential,” the coach said. “There is a lot of speed out here. That’s going to help us out this year.”
Romero admits there is a rough season ahead against some tough 5A teams.
Regular-season play for Douglas begins Dec. 7 at home against Buena. On Dec. 9 Douglas will be in Nogales.
Sunnyside, Cienega, Canyon Del Oro, Rio Rico and Catalina Foothills are other quality opponents.
“In our region the team to watch out for will be Sahuarita,” Romero said. “They were very young the last time we played them, now they’re juniors and seniors.”
Romero is excited and hopes the Bulldogs are able to complete the season this year.
“We’re trying to stress to all these kids safety comes first,” he said. “We’re going to be traveling with masks and I just cross my fingers that we’re able to complete the winter season.”
Torres is excited to be back playing high school soccer and hopes to have a complete season.
“It’s exciting, a lot of rebuilding,” she said. “I like the fact this team is flexible and willing to listen and then go out and try to do what you were just telling them to do. They have that drive. I feel we need to work on our communication. They are so young, many of them don’t feel comfortable yet. I think we’re all ready for that first match. We can’t wait.”
