DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s golf team began its season with two matches.
On Monday, the Bulldogs were in Tucson playing Santa Rita and Nogales at the Fred Enke Golf Course.
Nogales won the match, shooting 179 over nine holes. Douglas followed with a 223 and Santa Rita, playing with just two golfers, did not have the four needed to record a team score.
Colton Boone, Douglas’ lone returning golfer, had the low score of the match, shooting a six over par 42. He was followed by freshman Jancarlo Ramos, who shot a 47.
Ricky Byrd recorded a 64, which included three pars, said coach Luis Canez.
Freshman Bernando Morales, playing in his first varsity match, shot a 70.
Canez said the course the Bulldogs played on Monday was much more challenging than Douglas’ course, yet his golfers played well.
“We improved our team score by 21 strokes, which I was happy to see,” the coach said. “Fred Enke is not an easy course to play on.”
Canez said while traveling in the school van to the match, he and his players wore face coverings, taking them off only when they arrived at the golf course.
“That is going to take some getting used to,” he said. “Going to be an interesting year.”
On Thursday, Aug. 19, Douglas hosted Marana Mountain View and Tucson Salpointe Catholic in a three-way match at the Douglas Golf Course.
Mountain View won the match, shooting a nine-hole score of 147, Salpointe followed with 160 and Douglas recorded a 244.
Boone had a high score on the sixth hole, but still finished with a team best 41, a few strokes behind the leader from Salpointe.
Freshman RJ Rodriguez, who according to Canez was playing with a hand injury in his first high school match, followed with a 63. Rodriguez did not play Monday against Santa Rita and Nogales.
Ramos shot a 67, and Byrd had a 73.
“Colton had a very good score for the first match of the season,” Canez said. “If he hadn’t had that high score on the sixth hole, he would have been in the 30s, and that’s what we want.”
The coach said the other golfers struggled a bit, which is what he expected for their first match.
He was surprised at Byrd’s score and said they will work on bringing that down.
Canez said he was impressed with his team’s golf etiquette and appreciated how they accommodated the other visiting golfers.
“That was nice to see,” he said. “It made me happy to see them act the way they did. Etiquette is huge when you’re out on the golf course.”
Canez said he is trying to build a team that will compete in the coming years. Two female golfers came out for the team on Tuesday, and he said he is looking forward to seeing what they can do.
The Douglas golfers won’t play again until Monday, Aug. 30, when they travel to Rio Rico for a match with the Hawks and Tucson Cholla at the Tubac Golf Course.
“That’s another tough course to play on,” Canez said. “Going to be interesting to see how we do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.