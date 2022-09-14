DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s golf team chalked up two more wins last week, extending its winning streak to four straight matches.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Bulldogs defeated Tucson schools Sunnyside and Desert View in a triangular match at Douglas Golf Course.
The Bulldogs shot a 175 and Sunnyside 225. Desert View did not have the required number of golfers required to score.
Senior Colton Boone led Douglas, shooting a match low of 36. Senior Aiden Rodrguez followed with a 43; Robert Rodrguez, Aiden’s brother, followed with a 47; Dominick Mendoza shot a 49; and Alejandro Lechuga had a 51.
“Thanks to the good score posted by Colton, 36, and Aiden, 43, we keep winning,” Douglas coach Luis Canez said. “Robert Rodriguez and Dominick Mendoza shot a little better, but our scores from our numbers three to five golfers need to improve if we want to win against teams like Sahuarita, Walden Grove, Tucson High and Marana.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Bulldogs beat Nogales 184-188 at the Anza/Rancho courses at Tubac Golf Course.
Aiden Rodriguez and Boone each shot 40 to lead the field of 13 golfers. The Bulldogs’ other competitors were Lechuga (51), Mendoza (53), Andrew Tapia (54) and Robert Rodriguez (59).
“Colton and Aiden were the only two players who played well,” Canez said. “Our third and fourth golfers, Robert Rodriguez and Dominick Mendoza, continue to struggle with scores in the 59 and 53. We would have lost but fortunately our fifth player, Alexandro Lechuga, came in with a 51. We took his score and dropped Robert’s score of 59 to win by four over Nogales.
“I do not know if the lack of confidence or the difficulty of playing at a different course is getting to these players. We need to work on that. We need it to be able to compete at the Flowing Wells Invitational on the 16th and 17th of September, where the players play 36 holes of golf in two days.”
