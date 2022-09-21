Douglas High School’s golf team won its sixth straight match of the season Thursday, Sept. 15, knocking off the Sahuarita Mustangs 191-223 in a dual match that was played at the Country Club of Green Valley.
Colton Boone continues to lead the Bulldogs, shooting a match low of 41.
Anthony Novoa followed in second with a 46.
Robert Rodriguez shot 51 for Douglas while Bernardo Morales and Dominick Mendoza followed with scores of 53 and 54, respectively.
“Colton is really doing his job as a leader in carrying our team on his shoulders,” Douglas coach Luis Canez said. “Unfortunately, we had to play without our number two golfer, Aiden Rodriguez. Luckily for us, Anthony Novoa stepped up and played a good match. The rest of the team still needs to start playing their best golf.
“They are struggling and shooting way more than they usually shoot. That is what makes golf so difficult, you start to play badly and you start doubting yourself, and thinking too much, as well as trying too hard. That is when you shoot poorly. Golf is not enjoyable when that happens, and it takes a lot to get yourself out of that slump. Again, it is mostly mental.”
Douglas, 6-0, was on the road Tuesday, Sept. 20, taking on Sahuarita Walden Grove and Nogales in a triangular match at Tubac Golf Course.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.