DHS golf wins third straight match By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Sep 15, 2023

Douglas' Anthony Novoa, teeing off at the Pueblo del Sol Country Club in Sierra Vista, led the Bulldogs in scoring Wednesday in a dual match win over Cholla.

DOUGLAS − Douglas High School's golf team won its third straight match Wednesday, beating Tucson Cholla High School 184-254 in a dual match at the Douglas Golf Course.

The win keeps the Douglas golfers unbeaten at 3-0.

Anthony Novoa, who has been playing in the No. 1 slot for Douglas all season, led the Bulldogs, shooting a low match score of 44.

Robert Rodriguez Jr. and Dominik Mendoza both shot a 46; Gilbert Smith had a 48 and Bernardo Morales a 49.

"As a team we are still not playing our best," Douglas coach Luis Canez said.

"We need to shoot in the 170s, so we have a little bit of work to do. Our record is 3-0 but we need to get better."

Douglas will be back on the course on Monday, Sept. 18, taking on Sahuarita in a dual match.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Bulldogs will be at the Haven Golf Course in Green Valley for a match with Sahuarita Walden Grove and Nogales.
