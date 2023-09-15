DHS golf wins third straight match

Douglas' Anthony Novoa, teeing off at the Pueblo del Sol Country Club in Sierra Vista, led the Bulldogs in scoring Wednesday in a dual match win over Cholla.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s golf team won its third straight match Wednesday, beating Tucson Cholla High School 184-254 in a dual match at the Douglas Golf Course.

The win keeps the Douglas golfers unbeaten at 3-0.

