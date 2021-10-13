If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TUCSON — Golf season came to an end Saturday for the Douglas High School golf team, which competed at the Flowing Wells Invitational at Silverbell Golf Course.
Fourteen teams competed in the 36-hole tourament, with 18 holes each day.
Douglas golf coach Luis Canez said the Bulldogs finished 10th, shooting 409 the first day and 403 the second.
Colton Boone shot 81 the first day and 84 the second, giving him a two-day total of 165.
Robert Rodriguez followed with a 194 while Anthony Novoa shot 210 and Ricky Lechuga and Ricky Byrd each shot 248.
“It was tough for the kids to walk 18 holes each day,” the coach said. “(They were) five-hour rounds with the hot weather and long course. Not having Dominick Mendoza for these last two rounds of the season also hurt us. We were a few strokes away from getting seventh, eighth or ninth. The only good thing is that Novoa and Lechuga got great experience from this. They are both freshmen so this experience will help them get better. Novoa surprisingly shot our third-best score, and he was my fifth player and the one with the least experience.”
When asked how his first season as head coach went, Canez said, “As far as our season goes, we improved quite a lot as a team and individuals. I will continue to work with them every weekend so they can get better for next year. I want them to play year-round. I believe that this team can qualify for state next year. But it is up to them, how much time they put into it. Five wins this year is great, but we should be able to compete against anyone next year, if these freshman golfers continue to work at their game.”
No DHS golfer qualified for the state tournament, which begins in two weeks in Tucson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.