DHS golfers finally get elusive first win

RIO RICO — It took three matches, but the Douglas High School golf team finally won its first match of the season, beating Rio Rico and Tucson Cholla Monday in a match played at the Tubac Golf Resort and Spa.
Douglas shot a season-low 200, Rio Rico 215 and Cholla 222.
Douglas golf coach Luis Canez said he was shocked by the 200 his team shot.
“That course we played on is not an easy course to play,” he said. “In fact, it was probably the most difficult of the three, with ours being the easiest.”
The Bulldogs shot a team score of 244 at the Douglas Golf Course in the season opener and had a 243 last week in a second-place finish to Nogales.
“For us to improve by that many strokes on a course this challenging tells me these guys are improving,” Canez said.
Colton Boone shot his lowest score of the season and finished with a match-low 38.
Jancarlo Ramos followed with a 46, Robert Rodriguez returned to the greens after missing last week and shot a 56, and Dominic Mendez finished with a 60.
“He had a rough first three holes, but then settled down and played well,” Canez said of Mendez. “It was fun watching these guys play as well as they did today. I took them out to Panda Express afterwards to celebrate.”
The DHS golfers are off until Sept. 7 when they will host Tucson schools Palo Verde and Sahuaro at the Douglas Golf Course.
Canez said he’s hoping the kids can continue to play well and continue to bring the team score down.
