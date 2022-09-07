Douglas High School’s golf team won its second straight match Thursday, Sept. 1, beating Flowing Wells 190-227 in a dual match played on the Silverbell Golf Course in Tucson.
Senior Colton Boone, last year’s Herald/Review Golfer of the Year, led Douglas in scoring for the second straight match with a match low of 43.
Senior Aiden Rodriguez followed with a 46. Dominick Mendoza shot a 50 for the Bulldogs while teammates Alejandro Lechuga and Robert Rodriguez each shot 51. Anthony Novoa followed with a 52.
“Even though we did not play as well as we did here in Douglas, our team score was 190, and Colton was our lowest with a 43,” Bulldogs caoch Luis Canez said. “The scores were high due to the 20-plus mile per hour wind that the players faced on the first four or five holes of their match.
“Plus, the fact that the first two holes are extremely long and difficult from the blue tees at Silverbell Golf Course, so the winds made those two holes way longer than what they are. And 100-degree weather did not help either.”
The coach said playing conditions were “brutal” and most of his players were five or six over par after just two holes.
“Glad they calmed down and gathered themselves to play the rest of the holes a lot better,” Canez said. “The only good thing about (Thursday’s) round is that in two weeks we have a two-day invitational there. Players got a chance to see the conditions of the course and what they have to do to improve their scores for that invitational. We have a lot to improve on even though we are 2-0 this season. Our three through five players must improve by at least six strokes per round. scores like 50, 51 have to be 43 or 44 to have a chance to make it to state as a team. We need to stop playing with fear and play with confidence.”
The Douglas golfers were in Nogales Sept. 6 for a dual match with the Apaches and will be at home Thursday, Sept. 8, for a triangular match with Tucson schools Desert View and Sunnyside.
