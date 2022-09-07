Purchase Access

Douglas High School’s golf team won its second straight match Thursday, Sept. 1, beating Flowing Wells 190-227 in a dual match played on the Silverbell Golf Course in Tucson.

Senior Colton Boone, last year’s Herald/Review Golfer of the Year, led Douglas in scoring for the second straight match with a match low of 43.

