DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s cross country team hosted Bisbee and Sabino in its final home meet of the season Oct. 20.
Prior to the start of the meet Douglas’ cross country coach Maria Sexton took a moment to honor her five departing seniors who were about to run their final competitive race on the Douglas course. The seniors that were honored were: Dayanara Beltran, Karina De La Vega, Fredrick Easterbrooks, Emma Valdivia, and Juan Valenzuela.
The boys, which ran first and had 28 runners in that race, was won by Lance Markowski, who finished with a time of 19:35.
Sabino came in first in this race recording a perfect score of 15. Bisbee was second with 71 points and Douglas third with 82.
Bisbee was led by Fernando Gallegos who came in sixth overall finishing with a time of 21:38. Jayden Lumpkin was ninth with a time of 22:15.
Douglas then followed with Valenzuela and Mario Villalobos who were 12th and 13th respectively finishing with an identical time of 22:36.
Bisbee’s Jesus Moreno was 15th, 23:32; Douglas’ Easterbrooks,16th, 24:41, and Jose Rodriguez,18th, 25:10. Bisbee’s David Zamudio and Jesus Ibarra were 20th and 21st finishing with times of 25:25 and 25:43.
Jose Rascon placed 24th for Douglas with a time of 26:34 and Bisbee’s Michael Hernandez followed in 24th place with a time of 29:51.
Bisbee then took the next four places as Eduardo Navarette was 25th with a 32:20; Hiberto Bustamante, 26th, 32:27; Michael Flores, 27th, 46:13, and Albert Hicabe, 28th, 48:39.
Sabino won the girls meet with 24 points, Douglas was second with 45 and Bisbee did not score having just two runners compete.
The girls race had 15 runners and was won by Kenna Yeagar of Sabino with a time of 24:21.
Douglas’ Mercedes Rangel followed in second finishing with a time of 24:38. Celia Rascon was sixth overall finishing with a time of 26:18.
Paloma Asaro was Bisbee’s top placer finishing ninth overall with a time of 27:31. Mia Verdugo followed in 10th for Douglas recording a time of 28:55. Ariana Tovar and Valdevia were 13th and 14th for the Bulldogs recording times of 32:58 and 34:43.
Bisbee’s Yuna Snyder closed out the field with a 15th place finish and a time of 37:45.
After the race Sexton said her Douglas runners struggled this year.
“I’m not going to say they did worse or did better,” she said. “It’s just been a difficult season. I’m not really sure what happened. I’m thinking that maybe running virtual last year instead of actually competing may have had an impact.”
The coach said going into sectionals Nov. 3 in Sierra Vista both she and her runners are nervous because they know their times are not where they should be if they hope to qualify for state.
Bisbee was a late invite to the meet, coach Armando Ballesteros said.
“I kept out my top runner (Ramon Loya) today and looked at this more of a group practice,” he said. “Sectionals is going to be rough. Hopefully there will be 10 full teams and half qualify for state. If that happens we will be alright.”
Ballesteros said this was his team’s first time running on the current course. When the Pumas were last in Douglas in 2019 they ran at the golf course and before that it was at the border.
“This course was challenging,” he said. “I do prefer the golf course because it is so fast and these kids are psyched when they finish because they are surprised they ran that fast.”
On Saturday Douglas ran at the Eye of the Tiger Invitational at Marana High School.
Douglas took just five runners to this race, three boys and two girls.
Villalobos finished 99th in the field of 119 runners posting a time of 21:00.6; Rodriguez placed 103rd with a time of 21:43.7 and Valenzuela was 111th with a time of 22:18.6.
Rangel and Rascon each ran in the girls race which had 96 runners. Rangel finished 23rd overall with a time of 22:18.2; Rascon was 74th finishing with a time of 25:55.2.
Sectionals for Buena, Douglas, Benson, Bisbee, Tombstone, St. David and Willcox will all be run at Buena High School. The Buena boys will race at 2 p.m. followed by the Buena girls at 2:30. Douglas’ boys will run at 3 p.m. followed by Douglas’ girls at 3:30. The 2A and 1A boys will run at 4 followed by the 2A and 1A girls at 4:30.
There is no admission charge but only a “set” number of spectators will be permitted to attend the races.
Buena High School will provide additional spectator information leading up to the sectional event. The decision will be made based on guidance from the Sierra Vista School District and the Cochise County Health Department. There will be a point of entry for teams and a separate point of entry for spectators. Spectators will not be allowed in the starting line or the finish line areas. Additional restrictions will apply on the premises.
The top 50% of full finishing teams’ scores will advance to the state meet. If 11 teams finish with a team score, six teams will advance to state. Additionally, the top seven individuals from non-qualifying teams will advance to state.
Awards will be presented after completion of both races for that division. The championship team will receive a plaque and the top 14 individuals will receive a medal.
