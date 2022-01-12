DHS soccer falls to Sunnyside

Douglas' Armando Gim plays the ball off his head in the Bulldogs' match with Sunnyside Jan. 7.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s boys and girls soccer teams were defeated by Tucson Sunnyside Thursday.

Douglas’ boys team lost 4-0 to the Blue Devils at DHS while the girls fell 3-1 at Sunnyside.

In the boys match, Sunnyside’s goal with 19:17 remaining in the first half gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead at the intermission.

Sunnyside then scored three goals in a 16-minute span in the second half, blowing open what had been a close match.

The Blue Devils outshot Douglas 12-4. Douglas goalie Axel Cantua had six saves.

In the girls match at Sunnyside, the Bulldogs and Blue Devils were tied 0-0 at the half.

Sunnyside scored three times in the second half while Dominique Munoz scored Douglas’ lone goal.

According to Douglas coach Mario Romero, Sunnyside outshot Douglas 13-10. Bulldogs goalie Mia Ramirez had 10 saves.

Romero said that since Dec. 16, his team has been playing without its top scorer, Venecia Torres, who had been out of action due to a hamstring injury.

“Indefinite when she will return,” he said.

The Bulldogs boys, 1-5-1 overall, were at Vail Cienega on Tuesday and will host Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on Thursday.

The girls' team, 3-6-2 overall, hosted Cienega on Tuesday and will be at Canyon Del Oro on Thursday.

