The Douglas High School spirit line brought home two specialty awards after competing in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Spirit Line State Qualifiers on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Gilbert Highland High School.
“We competed in two divisions: Division 1-4 Partner Stunt and Division 1-2 Coed Cheer,” said Andrea Barallardos, Douglas’ spirit line coach. “In the partner stunt, we placed second behind Shadow Ridge High School and qualified for the state championship on March 12 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. In Coed Cheer, we placed fifth behind Willow Canyon (first), Shadow Ridge (second), Valley Vista (third) and Nogales (fourth). Only the top three teams qualified for the state championship.
“We also received two of the five specialty awards given out by the judges. Our first award was the Lasting Impression Award given to the team that left a lasting impression with the judging panel, and the second was for Crowd Response Cheer for having the best cheer that encouraged crowd participation. It was such an honor to receive these awards. It recognized our athletes for their hard work and enthusiasm they showed on the mat.
“The other three awards were given to the champions, Willow Canyon. As a coach, I am beaming with pride for my team and how they represented our school and community. We have had many difficulties with COVID for the past two months and even lost an athlete the week of competition. The spirit of this team never faltered, and they ended up putting all they had out on the mat, giving their best performance. With having no season last year because of COVID and coming back this year, taking home two awards in coed cheer and a chance at the state championship in partner stunt, is truly amazing.”
Barallardos said her partner stunt team is made up of base Carlos Acosta (class of 2023), top girl Fernanda Guillen (class of 2024) and spotter Christian Estrada (class of 2024), who filled in at the last second for an athlete that was ill.
“I could not have done it without the support from my athletic director, Angel Ortega, athletic secretary Alejandra Yanez and my coaching staff,” she said. “They have been the biggest support. Also, my parents. Without their continued support and encouragement, we would not be so successful.”
