COUNTY — Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the county and in particular in Douglas, the break in winter sports at Douglas High School has been extended until Dec. 24.
Valley Union High School in Elfida, meanwhile, was given the okay from its school board Monday to begin practice Dec. 17, the same day their winter break begins.
Valley Union’s athletic director and boy’s basketball coach Jeff Baker provided no other details regarding the start date adding he would have additional information later.
Ana Samaniego, superintendent for the Douglas Unified School District, provided the following statement in an email regarding DHS athletics: “Athletics is also on a temporary hold for all winter sports activities until the end of semester. We will continue to analyze data and meet regularly before making a decision to allow any sports activity to resume.”
Coronavirus numbers released Monday by the Cochise County Health Department show there are over 209,000 active cases currently in the state, 4,597 of which are in Cochise County and 999 of those are in the Douglas area. There are 24 active cases in the Elfrida area.
Winter sports coaches at DHS were extremely hesitant to talk to the Herald/Review when contacted about their sport being delayed referring all our questions to Samaniego or athletic director Angel Ortega.
According to AIA365.com, Douglas High School was scheduled to begin basketball games Jan. 7 while soccer is scheduled to start Jan. 8. There is no scheduled start date yet posted for wrestling. All teams have to practice 14 days before competing.
Douglas basketball and soccer had just begun phase one of their winter sports and had had only three to four days of conditioning completed when the interruption into sports was put into effect by school administrators.
