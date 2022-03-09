BENSON — After 19 years as head coach of the Benson Bobcats football team, a difference in coaching philosophy has resulted in Chris Determan no longer being the head coach.
Sources close to the situation state school administrators gave Determan, who has a coaching record of 126-80-1, a directive to change his offense, which he was reluctant to do.
Determan, who is opting not to get into specifics regarding the directive, said he felt he was given an ultimatum.
“I was given conditions for the new season, so I clarified, and it was considered a ‘directive’ I could not support,” Determan said in a text message to The Herald/Review. “So, I wrote a response. Next thing I hear was thanks for the resignation.”
Determan’s resignation was approved by the Benson school board at its Feb. 28 board meeting and made effective Feb. 22. He was not at the board meeting when the action took place. He was at an awards ceremony for his players.
The now former Benson coach said contrary to rumors that he would be stepping down when his son Brok, a senior, graduates, he had every intention of returning next season to coach the Bobcats, who are moving up to the 3A Region in the Arizona Interscholastic Association realigment.
“I thought us moving up to 3A would be a good challenge,” Determan said. “I felt it showed what we had done the past 19 years got Benson football to a point where the AIA felt we could compete in a bigger region. The region that we were placed in, we’ve played those teams before. The only team we have never played is Sabino. We were excited about the opportunity, saw it as an opportunity and were ready to go get after it.
“I just hope with me being gone, as far as moving forward, whoever takes over (as head coach) will treat Benson football with the utmost respect that I had for it; that they have the same passion for the kids that I have because at the end of the day, it’s all about the kids.”
Determan, 48, began coaching the Bobcats in 2003 and led Benson to 2A state championship game appearances in 2020 and 2015.
Last season the Bobcats went 9-3, losing to Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 20-7 in the state semifinals. Arizona Lutheran went on to win the state title, beating Morenci 28-14.
According to Maxpreps, the Bobcats ran for 3,304 yards and scored 43 touchdowns and had 715 yards passing.
Brok is still deciding which school he will attend and play for next season. Chris said if he’s not coaching, he will more than likely be following his son as he begins his collegiate journey.
“Maybe a year off isn’t so bad,” Determan said. “It happened so fast I have no idea what I’m going to do. I’d like to keep coaching. Maybe what’s happened will give me an opportunity to go watch Brok play in a live game because they play on Saturday.”
Benson Principal Jeff Thompson issued the following statement to all media outlets inquiring about Determan’s status as head coach of the Bobcats.
“There were philosophical differences about the football program as a whole and he decided to step down,” the statement reads. “Coach Determan served the Benson community for 19 years and we appreciate all that he accomplished. We wish Coach Determan the best on his next endeavors.”
Benson Unified School District Superintendent Micah Mortensen issued a similar statement that read, “Chris Determan submitted his resignation last week. There were some philosophical differences on the football program as a whole and the direction that it was going, and he decided to step down. Chris has served our community for 19 years and did a great job doing that.”
“If the direction the administration wants to go it’s better for the kids, then I’m all for it because at the end of the day it’s all about the kids,” Determan said. “I hope they find the right person who can fit and continue to take the program in the right direction.”
Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
