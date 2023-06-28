District 8 All-Star softball tournament play continued Monday in Benson and Willcox.
At the District 8 majors tournament in Willcox San Pedro eliminated Douglas 15-10, advancing to Tuesday’s championship game against Willcox.
Willcox, which beat San Pedro 11-0 on Saturday, June 24, behind Hattie Macumber’s no-hitter, needs to win Tuesday to claim the District 8 title and advance to the state tournament in Verde Valley July 5-15.
Should San Pedro pull off the upset over Willcox, a final game will be played on Wednesday, June 28.
In Monday’s game with Douglas, Benson scored six runs in the top of the first inning.
Douglas responded with three in the bottom half of the inning, making the score 6-3.
Benson led 11-3 going into the bottom of the fourth when Douglas scored three runs, cutting the lead to 11-6.
Each team scored four runs in the sixth.
Lexi Arciniega and Alondra Alarcon each hit 3-for-3 and scored three runs for Douglas; Ysabella Valenzuela was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Ximena Vasquez and Jennifer Pedroza each were 1-for-3 and Natalie Hudson and Anika Davila were both 1-for-1.
Payten McWhorter hit 2-for-3 for Benson, scored a run and had two RBIs; Ally Rodriguez was 2-for-2 for Benson with a run scored and an RBI. Paisley McWhorter, Charli Jacquez and Maddison Jones each were 1-for-2 with Jones scoring four runs.
Eva Garza was the winning pitcher for Benson. She pitched all six innings, allowed 10 runs, nine hits, struck out 13 and walked six.
In Benson, where the 8-10 softball tournament is being held this week, Douglas beat Bisbee 22-1 in the first game Monday while host San Pedro beat Sierra Vista Ponytail 23-1.
Stats for either of the games were not available.
Tuesday’s games in Benson had Sierra Vista Ponytail and Bisbee squaring off in an elimination game while Douglas faced Willcox in a winners bracket game.
Sierra Vista Little League will host the 10-12 majors baseball tournament beginning on Thursday, June 29, at Stone Complex on Tacoma Street.
Douglas will face Nogales at 5 p.m. followed by Sierra Vista and Bisbee at 7:30 p.m.
Sierra Vista will be hosting the seniors softball tournament starting on Thursday, June 30. Bibee and Sierra Vista will play at 6 p.m. at Domingo Paiz Field 2 and again at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30.
Senior all-star baseball is scheduled to kick off Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. Nogales is scheduled to play Sierra Vista in the opening game of the tournament. The winner will play Bisbee on Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. while the loser will play on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. against the loser of the June 29 game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.