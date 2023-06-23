District 8 all-star tournaments begin Friday

It’s all-star tournament time for District 8.
One tournament begins Friday, July 23, in Willcox with several more starting next week in Benson, Nogales and Sierra Vista.
Willcox Little League is hosting a four-team majors softball tournament for 10–12 year olds.
Willcox, led by Cochise County phenom Hattie Macumber, faces Douglas in the first game of the double elimination tournament Friday at 5 p.m. San Pedro versus Bisbee will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Four teams are participating in this tournament. The two winners from Friday’s games will play at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, while the two losers will play Saturday at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.
The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.
Benson’s San Pedro Valley Little League will be hosting the 8-10 and the junior softball all-star tournaments at Lyons Park, 435 N. Adams St. in Benson.
The 8-10 softball tournament begins Monday, July 26, and runs through Friday, July 1.
Monday’s opening game has Douglas taking on Bisbee at 5 p.m. followed by Sierra Vista Ponytail versus San Pedro at 7:30 p.m.
Five teams are participating in this tournament. Willcox received a first-round bye and will play the winner of the Douglas versus Bisbee game Tuesday, July 27, at 5 p.m.
Just two teams, Douglas and San Pedro, are competing in the junior tournament. The teams will square off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, and then play again on Saturday, July 1, at 10 a.m. A third game, if necessary, will follow at noon.
Sierra Vista Ponytail will host the senior softball tournament, which also has just two teams, Sierra Vista and Bisbee. They play Thursday, July 29, at 6 p.m. on Field Two at Domingo Paiz on East Tacoma Street. A rematch will take place on Friday, July 30, at 5:30 p.m. followed by a third game, if needed, at 8 p.m.
Sierra Vista Ponytail has a 9-11 all-star team. Due to District 8 not having any all-star teams Sierra Vista automatically advances to the state tournament July 7-18 in Verde Valley.
Five baseball tournaments will take place in Benson, Nogales and Sierra Vista, four of which start this next week.
Six teams will be competing in the 8-10 all-star tournament July 6-13 at Lions Park in Benson.
Douglas and Willcox will play in Game 1 Thursday, July 6, at 5 p.m. That winner will face Nogales at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 7.
San Pedro will play Bisbee at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, with that winner facing Sierra Vista at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7.
The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, with a game to follow if necessary at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.
Stone Complex on Tacoma Street will be the site for the 10-12 majors baseball tournament Thursday, June 29, through Friday, July 7.
Douglas faces Nogales in Game 1 Thursday, June 29, at 5 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. in Game 2, it’s Sierra Vista versus Bisbee. The winner of the Douglas-Nogales game will face San Pedro’s All-Stars, which received a first-round bye, Friday, June 30, at 5 p.m. while the winner of the Sierra Vista-Bisbee game will face Willcox, which also had a first-round bye, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30.
It’s just Sierra Vista and Nogales playing in a best of three series in the 9-11 all-star tournament June 30 through July 3 if needed. These games will take place at War Memorial Stadium in Nogales. Sierra Vista and Nogales will meet at 6 p.m. on June 30 and again at 6 p.m. on July 1.
Should a third game be needed it will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3.
Nogales is also hosting the three team junior division tournament July 6-11 at War Memorial Stadium.
Sierra Vista and Nogales will play the opening game at 6 p.m. on July 6. That winner will face Douglas at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 7.
Arbenz Field on Tacoma Street in Sierra Vista will be the site of the senior tournament.
Nogales and Sierra Vista will play at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28. The winner will meet Bisbee on Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, with a game on July 3 at 6 p.m. if necessary.
