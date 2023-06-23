District 8 all-star tournaments begin Friday

Ysabella Valenzuela, catcher for the Douglas 10-12 all-stars, applies a tag to teammate Jennifer Pedroza as she attempts to score during a recent practice. Douglas will face host Willcox Friday, June 23, at 5 p.m. in the first game of the District 8 tournament.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

It’s all-star tournament time for District 8.

One tournament begins Friday, July 23, in Willcox with several more starting next week in Benson, Nogales and Sierra Vista.

