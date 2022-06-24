SIERRA VISTA — It’s all-star tournament time for District 8.
Two tournaments begin Saturday with the remaining six starting next week.
Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Willcox and Nogales are the host cities for the baseball and softball all-stars.
Stone Complex on Tacoma Street will be the site for the 8-10 baseball tournament that kicks off Saturday and concludes July 1 or 2.
Bisbee faces Nogales in Game 1 Saturday at 5 p.m. At 8 p.m. in Game 2, it’s Sierra Vista versus Douglas. The winner of the Bisbee-Nogales game will face San Pedro’s All-Stars, which were awarded a first-round bye, Monday at 5 p.m. while the winner of the Sierra Vista-Douglas game will face Willcox, which also had a first-round bye, Monday at 8 p.m. The champion qualifies for the state tournament July 11-21.
The three-team District 8 All-Star juniors tournament begins Saturday in Nogales. Nogales and Bisbee square off in Game 1 Saturday at 10 a.m. The winner will face Douglas, which has a bye, Monday at 3 p.m.
Sierra Vista will be hosting the seniors tournament. For the second straight year, it will be just Sierra Vista and Nogales who will play a best of three series June 29, 30 and July 1 if needed.
The 10-12 all-star tournament is in Nogales. Six teams are competing in this tournament July 1-11.
Opening day games have Willcox taking on San Pedro at 5 p.m. followed by Nogales and Bisbee in Game 2 at 8 p.m. The winner of the Willcox-San Pedro game will play Douglas at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, while the Nogales-Bisbee winner faces Sierra Vista at noon July 2. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, with an if-needed game Monday, July 11. The 10-12 state tournament is July 16-29 in Litchfield Park.
Softball
Three District 8 all-star softball tournaments are scheduled to start next week.
The first tournament for juniors begins Monday in Bisbee at Eddie King Field, 1 Cedar St. Three teams will be participating in this tournament after Douglas dropped out.
Bisbee and San Pedro Valley play the first game Monday at 6:30 p.m. The winner will play Sierra Vista’s Ponytail All-Stars Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Thursday, June 30, with an if-necessary game Friday, July 1.
The Domingo Paiz Softball Complex on Tacoma Street in Sierra Vista will be the site of the five-team 8-10 softball tournament.
The first game is scheduled for Thursday, June 30, with Douglas squaring off against San Pedro at 5 p.m.
The winner of that game will face Sierra Vista’s Ponytail All-Stars at 5:30 p.m. Friday July 1.
Bisbee faces Willcox in second game June 30 at 5:30 p.m.
The 8-10 all-star softball tournament will run through July 6 or July 7. The winner will advance to the state tournament at Domingo Paiz Complex July 15-24.
Willcox is hosting the four-team 10-12 all-star softball tournament. This tournament kicks off Monday, June 27, with Sierra Vista’s Ponytail All-Stars meeting the Willcox All-Stars at 5 p.m. That game will be followed by San Pedro versus Bisbee at 7:30 p.m. The first five games will take place at Keiller Park. The finals, scheduled for July 1 with the if-necesary game July 2, will be held at Willcox High School’s softball field.
The state tournament is in Verde Valley.
