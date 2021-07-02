COUNTY — District 8 All-Star baseball tournaments began Wednesday in Douglas and Sierra Vista.
In Douglas, there were two exciting first-round games as Nogales and San Pedro each posted one-run wins while in Sierra Vista there were two lopsided victories as host Sierra Vista and Nogales each cruised to easy wins.
In the 8-10 tournament at Stone Complex, the Sierra Vista All-Stars shut out the Willcox All-Stars 15-0 in the first game. In the second game, the Nogales All-Stars thumped the Douglas All-Stars 17-1.
On Thursday Douglas faced Willcox in an elimination game while Sierra Vista battled San Pedro, which had a first-round bye, in a winners bracket game. The winner of the Sierra Vista vs. San Pedro game will play Nogales Friday at 6 p.m. with that winner advancing to the District 8 championship game July 7.
In the 10-12 All-Star tournament in Douglas, Nogales and Douglas went extra innings while San Pedro and Willcox each had rallies in the final inning, making for an exciting opening night.
Nogales scored a run in the bottom of the third Wednesday, taking a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth Esquiel Gonzales homered for Douglas, tying the score at 1-1.
Tied at 1-1 at the end of six innings, the game moved to extra innings. With one runner on base, Chris Escarcega, who started the game on the mound for Douglas and went all six innings before using up his pitch count, blasted a two-run home run to center field for a 3-1 lead.
Nogales battled back in the bottom half of the inning and tied the game at 3-3 before Marco Serrano hit a shot to the outfield that scored pinch runner Emiliano Tapia from second base, giving Nogales a 4-3 victory.
In the nightcap, San Pedro led 2-0 early but surrendered five straight runs to Willcox, which took a 5-2 lead.
San Pedro led 6-4 going into top of the sixth when Willcox rallied for six runs and a 10-6 lead. Asher Ward’s two-run triple tied the game at 6-6 and Javier Reyes’ RBI single scored Ward, giving Willcox a 7-6 advantage.
San Pedro trailed by four going into its final at bat but rallied to tie the game at 10-10 before Jasper Auger scored the winning run.
Nogales faced the Santa Cruz County All-Stars, a newcomer to the District 8 tournament, Thursday evening while San Pedro battled Sierra Vista, which had an opening-round bye.
Douglas will face the loser of the Sierra Vista-San Pedro game Friday in an elimination game at 5 p.m. while Willcox will face the loser of the Santa Cruz-Nogales game at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday and Friday’s games will be recapped in Sunday’s Herald/Review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.