Douglas’ Intermediate 50/70 All-Stars may have lost the District 8 championship to the Nogales All-Stars but despite the loss, Douglas will still be playing in the state tournament which begins Monday, July 10, in Nogales.

Robert Rodriguez, Douglas’ manager, said Nogales is scheduled to host the regional tournament later this month and because of that they have an automatic host berth in the tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments