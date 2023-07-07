Douglas’ Intermediate 50/70 All-Stars may have lost the District 8 championship to the Nogales All-Stars but despite the loss, Douglas will still be playing in the state tournament which begins Monday, July 10, in Nogales.
Robert Rodriguez, Douglas’ manager, said Nogales is scheduled to host the regional tournament later this month and because of that they have an automatic host berth in the tournament.
Rodriguez said Douglas will be District 8’s representative at state and could end up playing in the regional tournament should it win state.
The 50/70 district tournament featured just Douglas and Nogales. Nogales won Game One 17-9 on Saturday, July 1, and won Game Two on Monday, July 3, on a walk off in the bottom of the seventh.
In the second game Douglas scored four runs in the top of the first taking a 4-0 lead. Esequiel Gonzales hit a two-run inside the park home run.
Nogales came back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning and then scored in the second and third, tying the game at 4-4.
Ivan Martinez’s run off an Emiliano Fimbres double in the fourth gave Douglas a 5-4 lead. Marcuz Peralta’s run in the top half of the sixth increased Douglas’ lead to 6-4.
Nogales stole home with a run in the sixth, narrowing Douglas’ lead to 6-5.
Nogales tied the game in the bottom half of the sixth before winning the game on a walk off single.
Trase Rodriguez started the game on the mound for Douglas and went five innings, allowing four runs and three hits while striking out eight and walking five. Fimbres pitched 1⅔ innings in relief, allowing three runs, six hits, striking out five and walking one.
Martinez hit 2-for-2 for Douglas, scored two runs and had an RBI. Gonzales and Fimbres each were 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Peralta was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
In the first game Douglas had a 7-3 lead but gave up back-to-back three run rallies in the fourth and fifth innings.
Nogales led 11-8 going into the top of the seventh when it scored six runs for a 17-9 lead.
Trase Rodriguez hit 2-for-3 and scored a run for Douglas. Martinez was 2-for-3 as was Sebastian Avechuco. Gonzales was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
According to www.littleleague.com the Intermediate (50/70) baseball division is a Little League division for 12- and 13-year-olds. It was introduced in January 2010 as a pilot program. The division utilizes a 50-foot pitching distance and 70-foot base paths, which allows for a transition between the smaller field dimensions of Little League (46/60) and the standard field dimensions of the advanced leagues (60.5/90). The program focuses on pitching, batting and base running techniques.
