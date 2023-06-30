Douglas’ 8-10 softball team beat host San Pedro 18-6 Wednesday in the semifinals of the 8-10 All-Star tournament at Lyons Park in Benson.
The win places Douglas in Friday’s championship game at 5 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s elimination game between San Pedro and Willcox. Results from that game were not available at press time.
Kaitlin Cazares’ run in the bottom half of the first inning gave Douglas a 1-0 lead.
Four more runs in the second extended Douglas’ lead to 5-0.
San Pedro scored all six of its runs in the top of the third, the big hit being a grand slam by Aria Tracey that tied the game at 5-5.
Hannah Garza’s run later in the inning gave San Pedro a 6-5 lead.
Douglas tied the game in the bottom half of the inning when Diaz hit an inside the park home run. Katie Ortiz scored on an error, giving Douglas a 7-6 lead.
Douglas scored 11 more runs in the inning, increasing its lead to 18-6.
The game was stopped on the 10-run rule after San Pedro batted in the top of the fourth.
Zoe Galindo was the winning pitcher for Douglas. She allowed six runs, six hits, struck out nine and walked five.
Diaz led Douglas at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two home runs, two runs scored and three RBIs; Katie Ortiz was 2-for-2 with three RBIs; and Kathleen Miranda was 1-for-1 with a home run.
Garza, Behati Jacquez and Hayley Tillett pitched for San Pedro.
Jacquez hit 2-for-2, scored a run and had an RBI for San Pedro. Garza was 2-for-2 with a run scored. Savannah Krebs and Tracey were both 1-for-2 with a run scored. Tracey had four RBIs.
In the evening game Willcox beat Bisbee 18-4.
Willcox used a nine-run first inning followed by an eight-run second to take a 17-0 lead.
Bisbee scored twice in the bottom of the second, making the score 17-2. Willcox countered with a run in the top of the third only to see Bisbee respond with two in the bottom half of the inning.
The game was stopped on the 10-run rule at the end of the inning.
Callie Larson and Vivian Martinez pitched for Willcox. Gamechanger is reporting that despite allowing four runs, the pitchers combined for a no-hitter. They struck out six and walked nine.
Willcox was led by Savanna Ebert, who hit 2-for-3 with two runs scored and had an RBI. Fernanda Peralta was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and six RBIs, Martinez was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and an RBI and Genesis Quezada, Brynne Berg and Jayden Mendez were all 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI.
