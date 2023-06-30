Douglas’ 8-10 softball team beat host San Pedro 18-6 Wednesday in the semifinals of the 8-10 All-Star tournament at Lyons Park in Benson.

The win places Douglas in Friday’s championship game at 5 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s elimination game between San Pedro and Willcox. Results from that game were not available at press time.

