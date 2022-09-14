DOUGLAS — Senior Aiden Rodriguez is making the most of his last year at Douglas High School, playing multiple sports, two during the same season.

Rodriguez is more commonly known as a pitcher and first baseman for the Bulldogs baseball team. For the past two years, he’s also been the quarterback for the football team. It was with his help and direction that Douglas was able to keep The Pick, which goes to the winner of the Bisbee versus Douglas game. He’s also an avid golfer who played golf his freshman and sophomore year, didn’t play last year, but was able to persuade Douglas’ golf coach Luis Canez and football coach Hunter Long to allow him to play both sports this year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments