DOUGLAS — Senior Aiden Rodriguez is making the most of his last year at Douglas High School, playing multiple sports, two during the same season.
Rodriguez is more commonly known as a pitcher and first baseman for the Bulldogs baseball team. For the past two years, he’s also been the quarterback for the football team. It was with his help and direction that Douglas was able to keep The Pick, which goes to the winner of the Bisbee versus Douglas game. He’s also an avid golfer who played golf his freshman and sophomore year, didn’t play last year, but was able to persuade Douglas’ golf coach Luis Canez and football coach Hunter Long to allow him to play both sports this year.
“If there are any words that can describe the type of athlete (Aiden) is, I would describe him as the ‘ultimate competitor.’ “ Long said. “With a horse like Aiden, you can’t keep him locked up, gotta let him go and just run. He could probably honestly be a five or six-sport athlete if he really wanted to and with his daunting size and demeanor, that’s ridiculously impressive.”
Rodriguez attends golf practice daily from 3-5 p.m. and plays on the weekends if time permits. He then begins football practice around 5 p.m. and often stays late to get in the game preparation that’s needed.
“I have no issues whatsoever (with Aiden playing golf and football),” Long said. “I’m just glad we can have him be a part of our program. I would have liked for him to have started playing his freshman year (jokingly). It’s been a pleasure to be able to coach him out on the field these last couple years.”
Following football last season and feeling the toll the sport took on his body, Rodriguez announced he would not be returning to football this season and would focus on his golf game. Longtime friend Isaac Higuera convinced him to give football another try, however. Following the game with Bisbee, Aiden was glad he did.
“I like that I was able to come to a conclusion to play both sports,” Rodriguez said. “I enjoy playing both. It does make for long days. I have played golf with Colton (Boone) since freshman year and to be able to go back on the course and play golf with him our last year is special. The same is with football.”
Rodriguez, the son of Robert and Melissa (Acosta) Rodriguez, says he takes pride in being known as the quarterback for DHS, a school that a majority of the his family has played for.
“It’s a lot of fun, a lot of attention,” he said, admitting there is also some pressure associated with the position. “I never really understood the importance of The Pick game until last year. That feeling of bringing it back to Douglas was special, something I will never forget. If I could play in that Pick game one more year, I would.”
One of Aiden’s uncles, Ramon Acosta, is a coach at Alchesay High School in White River. Another uncle, Serge Acosta, is a baseball coach at Cesar Chavez in Laveen. Ramon was a standout football player at DHS, Serge a top-notch baseball player.
His mom, Melissa, the principal at DHS, was a standout basketball player who went on to play at Cochise College.
Aiden, 17, the oldest of four children in what he describes as a very athletic family, strives to be the best role model he can be for his siblings. He admits there is some friendly competitiveness amongst the four of them. He says the youngest male in his family, Trase, is probably going to be the best athlete of them all.
“It’s fun especially when we all get together whether it be board games in the house or throwing up a basketball,” he said. It’s competitive, it’s fun.”
“These guys have been in pads in the living room,” Melissa added. “I can’t keep anything breakable.”
Aiden, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds on the football roster, didn’t play basketball as a freshman so he could focus on baseball and hopefully make varsity. He tried out for basketball as a sophomore, but the season ended after four days of tryouts due to COVID-19. He didn’t play his junior year due to football. He says he’s planning on giving it a shot again this year and is confident he will make the team.
Of all the sports he plays he admits baseball is his first love and he knows that’s where his future is. Basketball is a close second.
He’s hoping some college or university will give him an opportunity to play baseball once he graduates this May.
“I’d like to play baseball somewhere and pursue a career in some kind of law enforcement,” he said.
Melissa said her son is involved in various clubs at DHS. He is a National Honor Society member, Baseball Club president and Student Athlete Leadership Council president. He enjoys working in the land lab and participating in agriculture classes with teacher Britta Kimble. He’s also involved in various activities within the community, including umpiring for Douglas Little League.
“Many parents have the privilege of watching their kids grow up playing sports but not many have the privilege to be a parent and their principal,” Melissa said. “At a young age, I knew Aiden had the ability and work ethic to be an outstanding athlete. He has shown dedication, perseverance and more than anything he has passion and lots of heart for playing sports.
“Before Aiden could walk, he was throwing a baseball around and swinging a bat. It was definitely a natural ability that you don’t see in many kids. He’s played at all levels starting with T-ball then Little League and to this day club baseball with the Scottsdale Dirtbags. It’s been a tough struggle traveling to tournaments and sitting in the hot sun for hours in order to give your son the opportunity to play a sport that he loves.”
Melissa says she’s seen Aiden at his worst but also at his best. Not once has he given up.
“As a mom, I think I get more nervous than he does when he’s on that mound or starting as quarterback for the Bulldogs,” she said. “But he never ceases to amaze me with his determination to excel in anything he puts his mind to.”
Melissa has had the privilege to be Aiden’s principal in elementary, middle school and now high school.
“The hardest thing for a student athlete is to have his mom as a principal,” she said. “On the contrary, as many may believe, he does not have it easier being the principal’s son. He actually has to work harder than anyone in order to meet his goals. I push him extra hard to be a student first and he knows that he has to keep on top of his grades in order to participate in athletics.
“He doesn’t get to miss school because he had a late sports trip the night before. He doesn’t get to do a lot of things high school kids tend to do at this age because he is the principal’s son. I’m proud of the young man he’s becoming, and I look forward to his future. He’s a smart kid and he knows what he wants.”
Aiden says his favorite food is steak, and he listens to country music.
“My proudest moment as a Bulldog was making (the) first team as a first baseman my sophomore year,” he said. “At that moment I truly believed I can play baseball at the next level. That I do have the ability to do something special with my life.”
“Aiden is the type of guy that if he’s going to do something, he wants to be the absolute best at it and nothing less,” Long said. “He is constantly wanting to get better and asking for ways he can be better. As a coach, that’s what you look for and want out of all of your athletes, a guy that strives for greatness in everything he does. Going all the way back to his freshman year as his PE teacher, I can just remember how different he was and stood out amongst all the other students.
“If he was playing basketball, he wanted to win and be the best on the court, if we were playing volleyball, he was going to compete like if it were for a state championship, he’s what us coaches describe as ‘a guy.’ “ I hope nothing but the best for him and I know he’s going to have a very bright future ahead of him.”
