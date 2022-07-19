Douglas All-Stars advance to state semifinals

Douglas All-Star Chris Escarcega, talking to his catcher Dylan Valenzuela, during the District 8 championship game against Sierra Vista on July 9, was the winning pitcher Sunday and belted a two-run home run on Tuesday as Douglas beat Queen Creek and Chandler National, advancing to Wednesday's semifinals of the 10-12 all-star state tournament.
The Douglas All-Stars are headed to the state semifinals after hanging on for a wild 10-9 win over Chandler National’s All-Stars Tuesday at the Arizona State 10-12 Majors All-Star tournament in Litchfield Park.
The win by Douglas snapped Chandler National’s eight-game winning streak and placed Douglas into the state semifinals Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s late game between Marana and Sidewinder Little League of Peoria.
Chris Escarcega’s two-run home run two batters into the game gave Douglas a quick 2-0 lead Tuesday.
Escarcega’s intentional walk in the second loaded the bases and set the stage for Ivan Martinez, who crushed a grand slam, increasing Douglas’ lead to 6-1.
Chandler National scored two runs in the bottom of the second. Douglas put up four runs in the fourth as Esequiel Gonzales hit a two-run single and later scored on a wild pitch, giving Douglas a 10-3 lead.
Chandler National rallied with six runs in the bottom of the sixth, making the score 10-9 with the tying run on third base and the winning run on second when the final out came on a pop fly to right field.
Trase Rodriguez started the game on the mound for Douglas and went four complete innings, giving up five runs and eight hits while striking out four and walking two.
Martinez pitched two innings in relief, allowed four runs and five hits, struck out three and walked two.
Douglas had nine hits. Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Escarcega was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Martinez was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and five RBIs, Gonzales was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Dylan Valenzuela was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
On Sunday, the Douglas All-Stars knocked off Queen Creek, last year’s state champions, 8-1 in the second round of the tournament.
Escarcega was on the mound for Douglas against Queen Creek. He no-hit Sierra Vista in the District 8 championship game in Nogales July 9.
Escarcega went 4 2/3 innings against Queen Creek before using up his pitch allotment. During that stretch he gave up one run, two hits, struck out 10 and walked three.
Rodriguez came on in relief and closed out the game allowing no runs and two hits while fanning two and walking two.
Queen Creek scored first with a run in the top of the third for a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, Douglas sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs on two hits, two walks and three Cave Creek errors, taking a 6-1 lead. Douglas tacked on additional runs in the fourth and fifth innings for an 8-1 lead.
With Queen Creek batting in the top of the sixth, play was halted for approximately 30 minutes after the home plate umpire became overheated and was removed from the game. Once play resume Douglas executed a double play, gave up a triple and a walk before getting the final batter of the game to strike out.
Douglas had five hits. Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Valenzuela and Martinez each were 1-for-2 with a run scored and Valenzuela had two RBIs.
In the state opener Saturday, July 16, against West Flagstaff, Douglas overcame a 3-1 deficit to take a 9-6 win.
Gonzales was the winning pitcher. He went 5 1/3 innings before using up his pitch count, giving up four runs and nine hits while striking out seven and not allowing a walk. Rodriguez pitched in relief, giving up two runs and two hits while fanning one.
Valenzuela’s steal of home in the top of the third gave Douglas a 1-0 lead.
West Flagstaff responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 3-1. Down 3-2 in the top of the fourth, Rodriguez smacked a three-run home run to center field for a 5-3 lead. Martinez later had a two-run home run, giving Douglas an 8-3 lead.
Douglas had seven hits. Escarcega was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs, Rodriguez was 1-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs, Martinez was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs and Valenzuela was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Douglas last played for a state championship in 2016, losing to a team from Chandler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.