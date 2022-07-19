Douglas All-Stars advance to state semifinals

Douglas All-Star Chris Escarcega, talking to his catcher Dylan Valenzuela, during the District 8 championship game against Sierra Vista on July 9, was the winning pitcher Sunday and belted a two-run home run on Tuesday as Douglas beat Queen Creek and Chandler National, advancing to Wednesday's semifinals of the 10-12 all-star state tournament.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

The Douglas All-Stars are headed to the state semifinals after hanging on for a wild 10-9 win over Chandler National’s All-Stars Tuesday at the Arizona State 10-12 Majors All-Star tournament in Litchfield Park.

The win by Douglas snapped Chandler National’s eight-game winning streak and placed Douglas into the state semifinals Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s late game between Marana and Sidewinder Little League of Peoria.

