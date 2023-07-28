Douglas All-Stars fall to Hawaii in West Region semifinals

Douglas’ Intermediate All-Stars gave it a gallant effort Thursday in a 10-3 loss to the Pearl City, Hawaii, All-Stars in the Western Regional semifinals in Nogales.
This was the first game in this tournament that Hawaii had played a seventh inning. Hawaii’s previous five wins, one of which was a 12-2 win over Douglas the second game of the tournament, all were by the 1-run rule.
Hawaii went on to beat Southern California 9-6 Thursday night for the Western Region championship and a berth in the 50/70 Little League World Series.
Pearl City came out swinging Thursday, scoring five runs in the top half of the first inning.
Down 6-0 going into the fourth, Douglas rallied for three runs, cutting Hawaii’s lead to 6-3. Jonathan Medrano scored the first run for Douglas and Ivan Martinez followed with a two-run single that scored Trase Rodriguez and Maximiliana Algara.
Hawaii countered with two runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh, making the score 10-3.
Rodriguez and Emiliano Fimbres pitched, allowing 11 hits while striking out 14 and walking seven.
Dylan Valenzuela hit 2-for-2 for Douglas and Martinez was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Algara and Marcuz Peralta each were 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Douglas advanced to the semifinals after going 3-1 in pool play and then beating Nogales, which had beaten Douglas twice in the District 8 tournament, 11-0 on Tuesday, July 25, in the first game of the single elimination tournament that followed pool play.
Esequiel Gonzales hurled a two-hit shutout, striking out six and not allowing a walk.
Douglas led 1-0 going into the bottom of the fourth when the 50/70 state champions rallied for seven runs, increasing its lead to 8-0. Three more runs in the fifth made the score 11-0.
Rodriguez hit 2-for-2 with three runs scored; Isidro Blanco was 2-for-2; and Gonzales, Martinez, Isidro Pedroza, Ryan Leisure and Marcuz Peralta all were 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Douglas ends the West Regional with a 4-2 record, both losses coming to Hawaii.
