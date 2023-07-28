Douglas All-Stars fall to Hawaii in West Region semifinals

Douglas All-Star Esequiel Gonzales hurled a two-hit shutout at the Nogales All-Stars on Tuesday, July 25, striking out six and not allowing a walk in an 11-0 Douglas win.

Douglas’ Intermediate All-Stars gave it a gallant effort Thursday in a 10-3 loss to the Pearl City, Hawaii, All-Stars in the Western Regional semifinals in Nogales.

This was the first game in this tournament that Hawaii had played a seventh inning. Hawaii’s previous five wins, one of which was a 12-2 win over Douglas the second game of the tournament, all were by the 1-run rule.

