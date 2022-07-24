Douglas All-Stars finish third at state majors baseball tournament

The Douglas All-Stars lost to Sunnyside 6-4 Friday finishing in third place in the 10-12 state tournament. This year's team was coached by Oscar Encinas, Jesus Lopez and Fernando Gonzales. Players are, in random order, Ivan Martinez, Marcuz Peralta, Dylan Valenzuela, Isidro Pedroza, Ivan Blanco, Andre Chapman, Ryan Leisure, Benjamin Peralta, Chris Escarcega, Esequiel Gonzales, Trase Rodriguez and Sebastian Avechuco.
LITCHFIELD PARK — The Douglas All-Stars finished in third place at the Arizona State Little League 10-12 All-Star tournament after losing 6-4 in extra innings to the Tucson Sunnyside All-Stars Friday.
The loss was Douglas’ second in three days and sends the All-Stars back to Douglas with a 3-2 tournament record, 6-2 counting the District 8 tournament.
Sunnyside advanced to Saturday’s state championship game where it needed to beat the Peoria Sunrise All-Stars twice in order to win the state championship.
Douglas’ pitching was back at full strength Friday and three pitchers were used.
Esequiel Gonzales started the game on the mound for Douglas and went five innings. Chris Escarcega and Ivan Martinez each threw one inning in relief.
Douglas struck first with a run in the bottom of the first when Escarcega singled and later scored on a Martinez double.
Sunnyside connected on a three-run home run in the top of the third to go up 3-1. With one swing in the bottom half of the inning Escarcega tied the game, belting a two-run blast that scored Trase Rodriguez, who had walked.
In his next two at bats, Escarcega was intentionally walked.
Rodrguez’s RBI triple in the fourth scored Benjamin Peralta, giving Douglas a 4-3 lead. Sunnyside tied the game in the sixth. Still tied at the end of the sixth inning, which is regulation in Little League 8-10 and 10-12 baseball and softball, the game moved to extra innings.
Sunnyside scored twice in the top of the seventh and then held Douglas scoreless in the bottom half of the inning for the 6-4 win.
Douglas had four hits. Escarcega was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs and Martinez was 2-for-4 with a double.
