Douglas All-Stars finish third at state majors baseball tournament

The Douglas All-Stars lost to Sunnyside 6-4 Friday finishing in third place in the 10-12 state tournament. This year's team was coached by Oscar Encinas, Jesus Lopez and Fernando Gonzales. Players are, in random order, Ivan Martinez, Marcuz Peralta, Dylan Valenzuela, Isidro Pedroza, Ivan Blanco, Andre Chapman, Ryan Leisure, Benjamin Peralta, Chris Escarcega, Esequiel Gonzales, Trase Rodriguez and Sebastian Avechuco.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

LITCHFIELD PARK — The Douglas All-Stars finished in third place at the Arizona State Little League 10-12 All-Star tournament after losing 6-4 in extra innings to the Tucson Sunnyside All-Stars Friday.

The loss was Douglas’ second in three days and sends the All-Stars back to Douglas with a 3-2 tournament record, 6-2 counting the District 8 tournament.

