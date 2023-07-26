Douglas’ Intermediate All-Stars closed out pool play Monday at the Western Regional baseball tournament in Nogales, beating the Elma, Washington, All-Stars 13-3 in five innings.
Douglas went 3-1 in pool play, beating All-Star teams from Alaska, Idaho and Washington, losing only to Hawaii, which went 4-0.
Douglas’ game with Washington, originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m. didn’t begin until after 9 p.m. thanks to a storm that hit Nogales just prior to the start of the game, completely flooding the field the Arizona state champs were scheduled to play on.
The Douglas All-Stars had to wait for the game between Alaska and Southern California on an adjacent field to finish before beginning its game.
A third game that was scheduled for Monday evening between Northern California and Idaho was played Tuesday morning, after which the teams were seeded for the single elimination tournament which began on Tuesday and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, weather permitting, with the third-place game at 5 p.m. followed by the championship game at 8 p.m.
Elma, Washington, struck first against Douglas, scoring a run in the bottom half of the first.
Douglas responded with two runs in the top of the second, taking a 2-1 lead. Dylan Valenzuela tied the game at 1-1, scoring on a Francisco Blanco triple. Blanco later scored on a wild pitch.
Washington reclaimed the lead at 3-2, scoring twice in the bottom half of the inning.
Douglas took control of the game in the top half of the third, rallying for five runs and a 7-3 lead.
Maximiliana Algara had an RBI double this inning and Trase Rodriguez and Ivan Martinez each scored on wild pitches.
In the top half of the fifth Douglas added six runs, increasing its lead to 13-3. Martinez hit a two-RBI double, Rodriguez and Esequiel Gonzales both scored on errors and Isidro Pedroza’s run off a Blanco single gave Douglas its 10-run lead.
Rodriguez, Pedroza and Gonzales pitched for Douglas, allowing Washington three runs and six hits, striking out six and walking three.
Martinez and Blanco each hit 2-for-3 with Martinez scoring two runs and having two RBIs and Blanco one run and two RBIs. Jonathan Medrano hit 2-for-2 with two runs scored, Algara was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and Rodriguez was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
“Very proud of these boys,” Douglas manager Robert Rodriguez said. “They continue to work and play hard.”
On Sunday, Douglas defeated Post Falls, Idaho, 9-3.
Douglas never trailed, scoring once in the first and six times in the third for a 7-0 lead. Two more runs in the sixth gave Douglas a 9-2 lead.
Martinez and Ryan Leisure pitched for Douglas, allowing three runs, nine hits, striking out six and walking two.
Martinez and Emiliano Fimbres each hit 2-for-3 with Martinez scoring two runs and having three RBIs while Fimbres drove in four runs. Gonzales was 1-for-1 with three runs scored. Peralta was 1-for-2.
Douglas received the No. 4 seed in the single elimination tournament and played fifth seed Nogales Tuesday night in the single elimination game. Tuesday’s winner advances to Wednesday’s second round.
