Douglas All-Stars headed to state tournament

DOUGLAS − There is a sense of excitement in Douglas as the Douglas All-Stars head to Litchfield Park for the state Little League Majors Baseball Tournament which begins Saturday.
The team left Friday via a police escort and will stay in a bed and breakfast residence minutes away from the field.
Douglas plays the first game of the tournament Saturday at 5:30 p.m., taking on West Flagstaff, winners of District 1. West Flagstaff mercy ruled every one of its opponents at its district tournament.
Fourteen teams are competing in the state majors tournament, which will run through Saturday, July 23.
Should Douglas win Saturday, it will face Queen Creek, last year’s defending state champion who went 1-2 at regionals in San Bernardino, California, on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Douglas last appeared in the state tournament in 2017 when both its majors along with the 8-10 all-stars posted 1-2 records at state.
In 2015 Douglas’ Majors All-Stars lost to Chandler 7-1 in the state championship game.
Community support for the local team has been strong. Following the District 8 championship win over Sierra Vista July 9 in Nogales, the Douglas fire and police departments waited for the Little League team as it arrived back in Douglas, giving it a police escort back to the Little League field on 15th Street where players showed off their District 8 championship banner and expressed their excitement about returning to the state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.