LITCHFIELD PARK − Having used four of its pitchers to get through the first three games of the Little League Majors 10-12 State Tournament, the Douglas All-Stars sent three pitchers to the mound in the state semifinal game Wednesday, who were pitching for the first time this postseason.
Douglas hung tough for two innings before an eight run third by Peoria Sidewinder Little League stretched a 5-3 lead to 13-3 enroute to a 20-4 loss.
With the win Sidewinder moves on to Saturday’s state championship game while Douglas remains alive but must now come back through the elimination bracket and will need to beat the winner of Thursday’s elimination game between Tucson Sunnyside and High Desert Little League out of Anthem on Friday at 7 p.m. and then knock off Peoria twice on Saturday in order to claim the state championship.
At worst Douglas can finish at state, is in third place. Fourteen teams were in the state tournament which began July 15.
Andre Chapman, Marcuz Peralta and Dylan Valenzuela all pitched for Douglas Wednesday. They combined to give up 11 hits.
Sidewinder scored twice in the top of the first Wednesday taking a 2-0 lead.
Trase Rodriguez, Chris Escarcega and Esequiel Gonzalez all scored for Douglas in the bottom half of the inning giving Douglas a 3-2 lead.
Sidewinder reclaimed the lead in the top of the second scoring three runs before tacking on eight more in the third and seven in the fourth.
Douglas had just two hits in the game. Rodriguez and Escarcega were each 1-for-2 with a run scored and Escarcega an RBI.
Gonzales and Escarcega are both eligible to pitch on Friday and Rodriguez and Ivan Martinez should be available for Saturday should Douglas win on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.