The Douglas Bulldogs made the most of their five-hour bus ride to Goodyear where they faced the Estrella Foothills Falcons of the West Valley Region, coming away with a 6-2 win.

Next up for Douglas in the 4A state tournament is a rematch with the Sahuarita Mustangs, champions of the Bulldogs’ 4A Gila Region. Sahuarita was 10-0 in the region, beating Douglas twice, 9-1 and 11-1. The rematch will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. in Sahuarita.

