The Douglas Bulldogs made the most of their five-hour bus ride to Goodyear where they faced the Estrella Foothills Falcons of the West Valley Region, coming away with a 6-2 win.
Next up for Douglas in the 4A state tournament is a rematch with the Sahuarita Mustangs, champions of the Bulldogs’ 4A Gila Region. Sahuarita was 10-0 in the region, beating Douglas twice, 9-1 and 11-1. The rematch will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. in Sahuarita.
Wednesday, the Bulldogs scored four runs in the top of the second inning for a 4-0 lead. Angel Martinez and Jose Ivan Higuera each had two-run singles.
The Bulldogs added two runs in the sixth when Robert Rodriguez scored on a passed ball and Isaac Ruiz Higuera scored, extending their lead to 6-0.
Estrella Foothills scored both its runs in the bottom of the sixth, making the score 6-2.
Aiden Rodriguez started the game on the mound for Douglas and pitched 6⅓ innings, allowing two runs, five hits, striking out 11 and walking one. Luis Gomez pitched the final ⅔ of an inning in relief.
Jose Ivan Higuera hit 2-for-4 for Douglas and had three RBIs. Aiden Rodriguez was 1-for-3, Ruiz-Higuera was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Martinez was 1-for-1 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Douglas softball loses 6-4
Douglas softball lost its 4A state play-in game Wednesday to the American Leadership Academy of Gilbert 6-4 in Gilbert.
Information from the game was not available at press time.
